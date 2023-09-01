Search of Turner’s Pond in Milton ended without locating missing Florida man

Authorities searched Turner’s Pond in Milton on Thursday but found no sign of a 29-year-old Florida man who was last seen leaving Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital-Milton more than two weeks ago, officials said.

The missing man, Kevin Brennan, has been living in the Quincy area and his cell phone pinged to the area near the pond on Aug. 14, leading the Milton police to have the Metropolitan Law Enforcement Council participate in a search of the water, officials said.

“MetroLec deployed resources to conduct a water search of Turner’s Pond late yesterday afternoon,” Milton Deputy Police Chief James A. O’Neil said in a statement. “Nothing was found.”