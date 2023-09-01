Judge says he’ll allow Trump court proceedings in Georgia to be live streamed

An Atlanta judge said on Thursday that he planned to allow live-streaming of court proceedings in the Georgia election interference case against former president Donald Trump and 18 others.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee said Thursday that live-streaming of the trial will be available on a Fulton County-provided YouTube channel. He said he would also allow video and photographs to be shot by press pool members.

Trump pleaded not guilty on Thursday and sought to sever his case from some other defendants who are accused along with him of illegally trying to overturn the results of the 2020 election in the state.