House Republicans threatening to block a stopgap bill

The ultraconservative House Freedom Caucus, whose demands for deep cuts have already stymied agreement on a spending package for the coming year, now say they are unwilling to support even a temporary measure to prevent a lapse in federal funding without a sweeping border measure that has little chance of making it through Congress.

WASHINGTON — Hard-right House Republicans are threatening to block a stopgap bill to keep the government funded unless it includes a security crackdown along the US-Mexico border, escalating fears of a shutdown within weeks and injecting the supercharged politics of immigration into an already fraught stalemate over federal spending.

The measure, which would revive policies championed during the Trump administration such as border wall construction, extended detention of asylum-seekers, and expedited deportation of unaccompanied minors, was so draconian that GOP leaders barely managed in May to scrounge together the Republican votes needed to pass it. It has stalled in the Democrat-controlled Senate and would render any spending bill that carried it dead on arrival there.

It is the latest complication for Speaker Kevin McCarthy as he seeks to bridge the considerable rifts within his party overspending and prevent a shutdown that is all but certain to tarnish Republicans politically. It is slated to occur Oct. 1 unless Congress passes a temporary funding patch to allow more time for a deal. The situation could prompt the largest mutiny McCarthy has faced from the far-right since he struck a deal with President Biden to suspend the debt ceiling and avoid a disastrous federal default.

Behind the scenes, McCarthy is toiling to persuade far-right lawmakers to abandon the tactic. He has privately warned them that trying to use the stopgap spending bill to strong-arma one-sided border bill through a divided Congress risks scuttling the border security investments Republicans are trying to enact through the regular appropriations bills.

McCarthy and Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La. and the majority leader, argued to members on a recent conference call that the GOP’s spending proposals already mirrored much of the border bill and addressed most of the Freedom Caucus’ concerns, according to people who heard the call and described it on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss it.

But the conservatives, still simmering with anger at McCarthy for striking a budget deal with the president that they regard as too spendthrift, are determined to turn the appropriations bills into the next battleground in Congress’ intractable fight over immigration and border security, even if it means holding the government hostage.

“Why on earth would we say, ‘Sure, Secretary Mayorkas, keep screwing over the people I represent, endangering us — and here’s a check to keep doing it?’” asked Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas and the ringleader of the effort, referring to Alejandro Mayorkas, the homeland security secretary. “I’m not worried about a fight over funding a government that most of the people I know can’t stand.”

Their gambit has prompted consternation among more mainstream House Republicans who are keenly aware that their party would be badly damaged by a shutdown. Some of them have argued that if the Freedom Caucus’ aim is to strengthen border security, their demands are self-defeating.

“As I’ve reinforced time and time again, the things you’d want to do to secure the border cost money,” said Rep. David Joyce, R-Ohio, who chairs the panel that handles homeland security appropriations. “It’s easy to say, ‘No,’ and, ‘We’re going to shut down the government,’” he said, but a lot of the people he’s seen talking about it “may not have been here in the past and may not understand the ramifications, potentially, of doing so.” (New York Times)

In Ga., Trump may face cameras

Thus far, Donald Trump’s metastasizing legal troubles have largely been visible only from the outside.

Barred from arraignments and other preliminary courtroom activities, television news has resorted to showing the former president’s motorcades arriving and departing. Sometimes the only thing on the screen was a static shot of the building he had entered.

It appears that’s about to change — thanks to the relatively open-door media policies of the Georgia court system, the site of Trump’s most recent criminal indictment.

On Thursday, the Atlanta-area judge overseeing the racketeering case gave the go-ahead for live TV and streaming video coverage of his trial, probably the only occasion the general public could have opportunity to watch him sit through courtroom proceedings amid the heat of a 2024 campaign.

The ruling by Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott F. McAfee carries several big question marks. First, it’s unclear when exactly Trump will stand trial; the judge hasn’t set a date. Second, Trump’s attorneys could still ask to move the case to federal court; co-defendant Mark Meadows, Trump’s former chief of staff, argued for such a change of venue this week. If that happens, it would render McAfee’s ruling about televising moot. (New York Times)

DeSantis campaign appeals for cash

Hours before the Republican Party’s first presidential debate, the chief strategist for the super political action committee that has effectively taken over Ron DeSantis’ presidential campaign met with donors in Milwaukee.

“Now let me tell you a secret — don’t leak this,” the strategist, Jeff Roe, told the donors last Wednesday, according to a recording of the meeting reviewed by The New York Times. “We need to do this now. We’re making a move now.”

Then Roe made a bold sales pitch: “The day after Labor Day we’re launching and we need your help to stay up and go hard the rest of the way. We need 50 million bucks.”

With urgency in his voice, Roe told the donors he required much of the $50 million in the next month before the second GOP debate on Sept. 27. He said he needed $5 million a month just to sustain his Iowa operations. And he said DeSantis needed to beat Donald Trump in “the next 60 days” and separate from all of his other rivals “now.”

The audio revealed that the people running the DeSantis super PAC, Never Back Down, are placing big bets now in the hope that donors will cover them later. And it underscored just how steep a task the group confronts as it heads into the fall with its candidate far behind Trump in the polls, a campaign that is low on cash and a growing recognition that a Trump victory in Iowa could accelerate the end of the Republican race.

In his meeting with the donors — a portion of which was reported on earlier Thursday by CNN — Roe made a cutting assessment of much of the Republican field competing against DeSantis, the Florida governor.

Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, Roe said, was deemed nice by voters but not seen as presidential. Nikki Haley, he added,was “not actually a lovely person” and also viewed as unpresidential. He mocked former Vice President Mike Pence, recalling the fly that landed on his head during his only debate with his ultimate successor, Kamala Harris, in 2020. And Roe said that Trump, the front-runner for the nomination by a wide margin, was certain to lose the general election and drag down other Republicans on the ballot. (New York Times)











