Texas Supreme Court allows transgender medical ban to begin

The state’s highest court has not yet ruled on the appeal, and Thursday it denied an emergency application to block the law from going into effect on schedule Sept. 1. The request was made by the plaintiffs, including transgender minors, their parents and several rights groups, including Lambda Legal and the American Civil Liberties Union of Texas.

A lower court moved last week to temporarily block implementation of the new law, finding that the plaintiffs were likely to succeed in their challenge on state constitutional grounds. But that decision was immediately appealed by the attorney general to the Texas Supreme Court, an action that prevented the lower court’s injunction from taking effect.

The Texas Supreme Court allowed a new law banning transition care for transgender minors to go into effect Friday, halting a range of medically accepted treatments, including hormones and puberty blockers, in the nation’s most populous Republican-led state.

Get Breaking News Alerts Stay up-to-date with important news developments, delivered right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

The law was passed by the Republican-dominated Texas Legislature this year and was signed by Gov. Greg Abbott. It prohibits doctors from prescribing certain medications and from performing mastectomies or other surgical procedures as part of a gender transition for minors.

Advertisement

Under the law, doctors who provide such care would have their medical licenses revoked. The law also bars health insurance plans from covering the treatments.

The plaintiffs have argued that the law violates the Texas Constitution, denies parents the right to make decisions about their children’s medical care and discriminates against transgender people with gender dysphoria by denying them treatments, such as hormone therapy, that remain legally available for minors in Texas to address other needs.

There are estimated to be 30,000 transgender people in Texas between the ages of 13 and 17, according to the Williams Institute, a research center at the UCLA School of Law. The state is the largest that has banned transgender care for minors.

Advertisement

The law, now in effect, is likely to have an immediate impact, barring doctors from providing transition treatments to new patients and requiring existing patients to gradually taper off the treatments they have been receiving. The law does not specify how much time patients have to stop using medications for transition care.

More than 20 states now have some sort of ban on those treatments on their books.