As Vivek Ramaswamy takes center stage, so do his views on racism

“Today the woke left ... tell you that your race, your gender, and your sexual orientation govern who you are, what you can achieve, and what you’re allowed to think,” Ramaswamy said, looking at the camera. “This is psychological slavery.”

WASHINGTON — In a video kicking off his Republican presidential campaign, Vivek Ramaswamy quoted the famous Martin Luther King Jr. “I Have a Dream” speech.

As the 38-year-old entrepreneur and political newcomer has risen in the polls, his views have also come into the spotlight, including his open skepticism of racism and willingness to use it to attack political opponents.

Doubting the lasting effects of racism in America has been at the core of Ramaswamy’s pitch since his 2021 book decrying “wokeism” made him a conservative media darling. The book, “Woke, Inc.,” decries a performative hypocrisy by American corporations on social issues, but underpinning his theories is a disbelief and almost mockery of the concept of systemic racism.

Ramaswamy’s views were recently on display when he was asked in Iowa last week whether liberal critics would label him a white supremacist. He responded that “the greatest racism I have experienced ... comes from the modern left.” To make his point, he singled out Massachusetts Representative Ayanna Pressley and author Ibram X. Kendi, both Black activists for racial equality, calling them “modern grand wizards of the modern KKK,” comparing them to a white supremacist group with a long history of killings and violence against Black people and other nonwhite groups. Ramaswamy cited out-of-context comments they made about advancing racial justice. He also claimed to have never encountered a white supremacist and questioned their existence.

“Maybe I will meet a unicorn sooner,” he said. “Maybe those exist, too.”

Ramaswamy doubled down on his comments days later, even after a white man displaying swastikas targeted and fatally shot three Black people in Jacksonville, Fla. Ramaswamy blamed the apparently racist attack on those advocating for racial equality.

“Right as the last few burning embers of racism were burning out, we have a culture in this country largely created by media and establishment and universities and politicians that throw kerosene on that racism,” Ramaswamy told CNN’s Dana Bash. “And I think that is driving, sadly, a new wave of anti-Black and anti-Hispanic racism.”

It’s not just Democrats who have been on the receiving end of the racialized attacks. In response to former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley’s criticism of his foreign policy positions, Ramaswamy’s campaign website referred to Haley as “Nimarata Randhawa,” a misspelling of her first name and her maiden name, seemingly to highlight her Indian heritage in a negative light. Haley has gone by Nikki, her middle name, since childhood.

Other Republican candidates have also argued America does not have systemic racism. Haley and South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, who is Black, both say that America is not a racist country. But both have also detailed personal experiences with racism that have affected them, and have called out white supremacy.

Ramaswamy’s tactics most closely resemble those used by former president Donald Trump, who Ramaswamy has emulated throughout his candidacy, presenting himself as a younger and more outsider version of his chief primary competitor.

More than with other candidates, Ramaswamy’s views seem to be at the core of his pitch, permeating his writings and public statements.

Experts who study race in politics see an attempt by Ramaswamy to appeal to a predominantly white, conservative primary electorate, knowing he may be insulated from being called racist in return.

“There’s absolutely no reasonable person who would blame Black people for a white supremacist murdering them,” said Leah Wright Rigueur, a history professor at John’s Hopkins University who wrote “The Loneliness of the Black Republican.” “Being a racial minority ... lends him a kind of authenticity that he is gleefully trafficking in.”

Republican strategist Shermichael Singleton, who advised Ben Carson’s presidential campaign, said Ramaswamy was likely targeting blue-collar voters and those open to criticisms of an over-focus on diversity.

“By positioning himself as a person of color who has had considerable financial success, he’s asserting that racism can’t exist to the extent some claim, after all, look at his success,” Singleton said, though he believes that argument alone isn’t enough for a winning campaign.

Ramaswamy did not respond to a request for comment.

The newcomer to politics has made millions as a biotech entrepreneur and investor. He has risen from a virtual unknown to third place in the polls, at an average of roughly 10 percent support, thanks to a ubiquitous conservative media presence and campaign appearances.

The candidate’s skepticism of civil rights movements traces back to his early public persona. In “Woke, Inc.,” he details confusion over the reaction to the 2020 police killing of George Floyd, musing that the pandemic was the true driver of the emotional outcry and not decades of racism.

“As I watched videos of stirring and occasionally violent social protests across the country, I couldn’t help but wonder whether three months of quarantine and lockdown were a main driver,” Ramaswamy wrote. “Sure, there were underlying social issues that our society needed to address, but did looting stores really make a positive difference?”

As much of corporate America declared its support for the Black Lives Matter movement, Ramaswamy resisted, prompting internal backlash from his employees and advisers.

“While I believe racism exists and should be eliminated, I don’t believe in ‘systemic racism,’” Ramaswamy wrote. “I don’t even know what it means. ... So I didn’t want to publicly denounce something that I didn’t believe in — or, at the very least, that I didn’t fully understand.”

Eventually, under pressure from his senior leadership team to “do something,” Ramaswamy said he declared Juneteenth a holiday and day of reflection for his company.

Earlier this month, however, Ramaswamy called the holiday, which marks the end of slavery in the county, “useless.”

In his 2022 book, “Nation of Victims,” Ramaswamy writes further about race. He argues that modern anti-racist movements falsely claim a “victim” status and that, for example, when he is targeted by a racial slur, “that is not violence, because it is entirely up to me whether I get hurt or not, and I choose not to be harmed.”

Mocking primarily liberal social justice arguments as the “Oppression Olympics,” Ramaswamy argues for other solutions to end racial disparities, like his presidential platform in support of two-parent families.

“Knowing that absent black fathers cause violent crime, which in turn causes mass incarceration, which in turn leads to unequal material outcomes in many walks of life gives everyone a head start on figuring out how the nation can move forward,” Ramaswamy wrote.

Rigueur noted that some who disagree with Ramaswamy may have an impulse to laugh his views off, but she stressed that his candidacy is important regardless of its viability for the White House.

“He ... has quickly amassed a tremendous amount of influence and power and a platform from which ... he can also validate many of these ideas that were once considered beyond the pale of American conversation,” Rigueur said. “He has Donald Trump saying, ‘I would consider him as a running mate.’ Three months ago, Donald Trump didn’t know who that man was.”

Tal Kopan can be reached at tal.kopan@globe.com. Follow her @talkopan.