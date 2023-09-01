Woman who hosted YouTube parenting channel Is arrested on suspicion of child abuse

Ruby Franke, 41, was arrested in Ivins, a city in southern Utah, at the home of Jodi Hildebrandt, her business partner, who was also arrested on the same charges. Franke hosted the now-defunct YouTube channel “8 Passengers,” where she posted videos about her parenting approach with her six children, including refusing them food as a form of punishment.

A Utah mother who chronicled her strict parenting style on YouTube and other social media channels was arrested on suspicion of aggravated child abuse Wednesday after one of her children climbed out a window and ran to a nearby house seeking help, officials said.

According to an affidavit, Franke’s 12-year-old son, identified as R.F. in the document, climbed out a window at Hildebrandt’s home and went to a neighbor’s house Wednesday morning, asking for food and water. The child had duct tape on his ankles and wrists, as well as open wounds. He appeared to be emaciated and malnourished.

The neighbor called police, who then found Franke’s 10-year-old daughter, Eve, at Hildebrandt’s. She also appeared to be malnourished, the affidavit said. Both children were taken to a hospital. The boy was placed on a medical hold “due to his deep lacerations from being tied up with rope and from his malnourishment,” according to the affidavit.

Franke was seen on a YouTube video filmed in Hildebrandt’s home that was posted two days ago, the affidavit said, adding that Franke and Hildebrandt, 54, had knowledge of “the abuse, malnourishment and neglect.”

The two children were believed to be in direct care of Hildebrandt, police said in the affidavit.

At one point, Franke had nearly 2.5 million subscribers to their channel, following the lives of their six children: Shari, Chad, Abby, Julie, Russell and Eve. In 2020, Chad Franke, then 15, told YouTube viewers in a family video that he had been sleeping on a beanbag for months and that he had lost his bedroom after playing a prank on his little brother, according to Insider.

In a video recorded by Franke and reposted to TikTok, she said her daughter Eve’s teacher had called her to say Eve had come to school without a lunch. Franke said the teacher was “uncomfortable with her being hungry” but that Eve was responsible for making her own lunch and that “the natural outcome is she is just going to be hungry.”

“Hopefully, nobody gives her food, and nobody steps in and gives her a lunch, because then she’s not going to learn from it,” Franke said.

The YouTube channel appears to have been taken down. A request for comment from Google, YouTube’s parent company, was not immediately answered.