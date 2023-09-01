We can’t miss you if you won’t go away

Nothing good lasts forever. In 1994, the ghastly troubadours, who memorably rhymed “corner” with “Arizona,” launched the Hell Freezes Over tour, visiting 160 cities. Hope sprang eternal when they issued a “Farewell 1 Tour : Live from Melbourne” DVD in 2005, but they kept crooning until their next breakup in 2016, after cofounder Glenn Frey’s death.

I note with some trepidation that my least favorite band, the Eagles, will soon be coming to Boston as part of their Long Goodbye Tour. The Eagles have made an art form of the long goodbye. They famously first broke up in 1980, when cofounder Don Henley (now 76) announced the band would reunite only “when hell freezes over.”

Advertisement

Now they are back. How can I miss them if they won’t go away?

It’s the greatest problem facing America today; no one is willing to get offstage. The Grateful Dead, resurrected as Dead & Company, seem to have found a final resting place — they supposedly stopped touring this summer — but they are the exception.

Get Mira! by Marcela Garcia A bilingual view into politics, policy, people, pop culture framed through the immigrant experience - and maybe a pooch or two. Enter Email Sign Up

Senescence pervades American culture. Now comes former Walt Disney Studios chairman Jeffrey Katzenberg (age 72) to tell us that’s a good thing. Katzenberg, who is one of seven national-chairs of President Biden’s reelection campaign, offers up super-creaky Harrison Ford and super-creepy Mick Jagger as examples of high-functioning geezers.

“Joe Biden’s age is his superpower,” Katzenberg argues in defense of the 80-year-old president, “and as I’ve seen firsthand, his fastball is as good as ever.” The Wall Street Journal relays Katzenberg’s assertion that “Biden should lean into his longevity as a sign of wisdom and experience while offering a sense of humor about it.”

Readers can draw their own conclusions about Biden, who, shall we say, won’t be challenging Elon Musk to any mixed martial arts “cage matches” any time soon. But what about Katzenberg’s other golden oldies? Just this summer, Ford (age 80) tried to reprise the “Indiana Jones” role he first played 42 years ago as a 38-year-old actor.

Advertisement

The result? Box office death. Fortune magazine called “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” a financial “disaster.” Anthony Lane, The New Yorker’s puckish film critic, suggested that the aging-obsessed movie might have been better titled, “Indiana Jones and the Bathroom Break of Doom.”

Ouch.

Mick Jagger had heart surgery in 2019 and embarked on a European tour last year. “Extraordinary in a zoological way,” one critic commented. The Stones aren’t currently touring, and a band spokesperson assured Reuters, “I can tell you categorically that The Rolling Stones will never do a farewell tour.” Maybe you can always get what you want.

One boomer apparently immune to the ravages of time is Bruce Springsteen (age 73), who wowed crowds at Gillette Stadium last week. My millennial son attended and sent me this dispatch: “At each of the seven songs during the encore, my friend and I exchanged bewildered glances — How is he still standing? Bruce and his boomer boosters seemed fine; we were the ones feeling our age that night.”

Sto lat, as they say in Poland. May he live for a hundred years.

Back here on earth, one wonders: How is Biden adviser Katzenberg’s fastball? The man who views decrepitude as a superpower? His latest, most ballyhooed business venture, Quibi, a smartphone streaming startup, took a “Dial of Destiny”-like nosedive, plummeting out of business after burning through almost $2 billion in 2020.

Advertisement

Maybe Katzenberg should be advising Biden & Co. to take a seat and let the younger folks have a try.

Alex Beam’s column appears regularly in the Globe. Follow him on Twitter @imalexbeamyrnot.