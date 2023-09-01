Enrique Pepén for City Council in District 5

Running for reelection this year, Arroyo is just as knowledgeable, just as passionate, and just as committed to his district. He can still run circles around his three opponents in just about any policy debate.

When he first ran for City Council in 2019, Ricardo Arroyo took his Hyde Park, Roslindale, and Mattapan district by storm. Understandably — he’s a compelling advocate who can talk as fluently about tree canopies as bilingual education. This editorial board endorsed him . As a first-time candidate in an open race, he cruised to victory, becoming the first person of color to represent the increasingly diverse district.

Advertisement

But he is also weakened — and this year, the Globe endorses one of his opponents, Enrique Pepén.

Last year, when Arroyo ran unsuccessfully for Suffolk County district attorney, old police records emerged that showed he had twice been accused of sexual assault as a teenager. No charges were ever brought in either case and Arroyo denied the allegations. Arroyo also insisted that he was not aware of the allegations at the time, a contention that beggars belief when police records indicate an officer spoke to him about the 2005 incident.

Get Today in Opinion Globe Opinion's must-reads, delivered to you every Sunday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

During the same election, Arroyo was also texting with then-US attorney Rachael Rollins, whose improper efforts to help Arroyo’s campaign would later be revealed by federal investigators, prompting her resignation. The texts don’t implicate Arroyo in any crimes. But they do show him asking Rollins whether she was going to announce an investigation into an incident involving Arroyo’s opponent. He takes voters for fools by trying to argue that the text message was anything other than an effort to induce Rollins to abuse her power by making an announcement favorable to his campaign.

Then there’s Arroyo’s ethics violation for representing his brother, Felix G. Arroyo, in civil litigation involving a municipal employee while Ricardo was a member of the City Council. For that, he paid a $3,000 fine in June.

Advertisement

The three candidates running against Arroyo include Haitian-American community activist Jean-Claude Sanon of Mattapan; Jose Ruiz, a former police officer and Latino community leader who lives in Hyde Park; and Pepén, former executive director of the city’s neighborhood services office, who has been endorsed by Mayor Michelle Wu.

Pepén’s youth (he’s 26) and affiliation with Wu understandably raise concerns. But in an interview with the Globe, Pepén made a persuasive case that he’s no rubber stamp for the mayor — and that he’s well prepared for the job despite his age.

“My number one priority is to make sure that residents know that I am my own person,” Pepén said about his loyalty to Wu. “I want to make sure that I’m holding her accountable.”

The son of Dominican immigrants, Pepén told the Globe editorial board that “he was raised by the city’s services.” He lived in public housing until his family was evicted when he was 9. But, he says, thanks to an employee from the Boston Public Housing Authority who helped them find an affordable unit, they moved to Roslindale. That experience, along with frequently serving as his parents’ interpreter to help them navigate city resources, introduced Pepén to government and ultimately steered him into public service.

Pepén, the first in his family to go to college, worked for a progressive transit nonprofit after graduating from Suffolk University. In fact, that is one policy area where he disagrees with Wu: “Her transportation safety policy is not cohesive enough for my district.” For instance, Pepén said he’d look into using cameras to improve enforcement of the bus lane in Roslindale. If elected, Pepén said he’d work to bring a health care center to Hyde Park. He also promised a more collaborative approach to policymaking than Arroyo.

Advertisement

Pepén shows the promise to become a trustworthy leader, and in the preliminary election on Sept. 12, he’s the best pick in District 5.

Editorials represent the views of the Boston Globe Editorial Board. Follow us @GlobeOpinion.