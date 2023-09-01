Ex-teacher never enjoyed that level of pay and benefits again

An Aug. 23 excerpt from Jeff Jacoby’s Arguable newsletter about the enduring myth of underpaid teachers hit home for me (“Don’t be fooled by those ‘underpaid teacher’ stories,” Opinion).

I taught fifth grade for five years in Los Angeles and earned a generous income. I decided to leave teaching, and nearly two decades later, despite working longer hours in more difficult professions, I’ve yet to earn annually what I did as a schoolteacher. I also have never had a job with anything remotely resembling the health care benefits and, of course, nearly 100 weekdays off per year, when you factor in all the extended vacations.