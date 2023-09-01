Ex-teacher never enjoyed that level of pay and benefits again

An Aug. 23 excerpt from Jeff Jacoby’s Arguable newsletter about the enduring myth of underpaid teachers hit home for me (“Don’t be fooled by those ‘underpaid teacher’ stories,” Opinion).
I taught fifth grade for five years in Los Angeles and earned a generous income. I decided to leave teaching, and nearly two decades later, despite working longer hours in more difficult professions, I’ve yet to earn annually what I did as a schoolteacher. I also have never had a job with anything remotely resembling the health care benefits and, of course, nearly 100 weekdays off per year, when you factor in all the extended vacations.
The perpetual job security, provided by the well-funded local teachers union, that I had gained after only two years teaching was rather amazing, too, considering that I’ve since learned that no job is safe in the private sector.
Multiple surveys have found that people regularly take cuts in pay when they leave the teaching field. Why is this telling information never mentioned? The belligerence of many in public education when confronted with facts about their privilege is legendary. I witnessed the harsh pushback firsthand.
Given the progressive shibboleth that more education entitles you to higher pay, I might note that I also have a graduate degree. In the real world, nobody cares.
A.J. Kaufman
Bristol, Tenn.