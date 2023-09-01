Long COVID patients need a path to care outside of Western medicine

I am writing in response to Felice J. Freyer’s article “Long COVID: Weeks, months, years later, the pain lingers” (Page A1, Aug. 29), in which I am featured.
I have spent the past three years engaging in treatments for long COVID that are outside of the Western medical establishment and therefore not covered by health insurance. As Freyer stated, of the people she profiled, I seem to be “the happiest” and have “made good progress.” However, I want to emphasize that recovery from long COVID cannot simply be a matter of luck or grit. Long COVID patients need access to targeted treatments that work.
Those treatments exist. I have found several that have provided significant, lasting relief from my most debilitating symptoms. Unfortunately, these treatments are expensive, difficult to access, and often not covered by insurance. COVID clinics continue to emerge around the United States, but for many long COVID patients, they have little to offer that helps.
Until health insurance adequately covers alternative treatments, including long COVID-specific physical therapy, acupuncture, nutritional counseling, and chiropractic care, patients will continue to languish with lasting fatigue, neuropathy, brain fog, and a host of other symptoms preventing us from living productive, full lives.
Jenny Berz
Brookline