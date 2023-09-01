60 years after the March, still pressing forward, not to be deterred

Re “The March on Washington — then and now” by Carol Fulp (Opinion, Aug. 29): The marking of the 60th anniversary of the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom, amid spreading sentiments against efforts to teach the historic experiences of Black people, kindled reflections on life in this country six decades ago.

As an African-American who grew up in the segregated rural South, and as one who remembers his seldom-before-felt joy while watching coverage of the March on Washington on the evening news on Aug. 28, 1963, I must remind my fellow citizens of the oft-cited 1905 words of George Santayana: “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.”