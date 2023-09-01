60 years after the March, still pressing forward, not to be deterred

Re “The March on Washington — then and now” by Carol Fulp (Opinion, Aug. 29): The marking of the 60th anniversary of the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom, amid spreading sentiments against efforts to teach the historic experiences of Black people, kindled reflections on life in this country six decades ago.
As an African-American who grew up in the segregated rural South, and as one who remembers his seldom-before-felt joy while watching coverage of the March on Washington on the evening news on Aug. 28, 1963, I must remind my fellow citizens of the oft-cited 1905 words of George Santayana: “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.”
How can we possibly appreciate the progress we’ve made in our attempts to bring equal opportunity to all Americans without regard to race, creed, or color if teaching historic details of that progress is forbidden in our schools, as some would have it?
Let’s pray that recent court rulings and policies of some state governors are not condemning us to repeat our history.
David L. Evans
Cambridge