Special lanes for self-driving cars? Make way for cyclists first.

I’m not a Luddite and I fully expect that we may eventually see autonomous vehicles ubiquitous in our society, but at 71 maybe not in my lifetime. The article “Little drive here for autonomous vehicles” (Page A1, Aug. 30) offered information on both safety and crash history as well as industry progress and setbacks.
But given the intense challenges for all road users in the Boston area, I find the statement of Heidi Wyle, CEO of Venti Technologies, that we should enable segregated lanes for AVs, including highway overpasses/underpasses, to be quite ridiculous. When we’ve taken more than a decade to even just start planning the reconfiguration of the Mass. Pike and Storrow Drive in Allston, does Wyle really expect that we can have segregated lanes on major roads throughout the metropolitan area? Then what about smaller streets? We’ll still have safety issues, and we just don’t have the room for such dedicated lanes.
Advertisement
Cyclists like myself have been clamoring for decades to have segregated and safe bicycle lanes. Coincidentally, in the same edition of the Globe, we had to read about yet another tragic death of a cyclist following a crash with a truck (“Bicyclist killed in crash was Tufts medical professor,” Metro).
At much lower cost and space than segregated AV lanes, dedicated cycling lanes can get motorists out of their cars, ease traffic congestion, and reduce the burning of fossil fuels. Let’s try that first. If there is space and money left over, then maybe we can consider some other initiatives.
Robert Rosofsky
Milton