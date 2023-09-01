Special lanes for self-driving cars? Make way for cyclists first.

I’m not a Luddite and I fully expect that we may eventually see autonomous vehicles ubiquitous in our society, but at 71 maybe not in my lifetime. The article “Little drive here for autonomous vehicles” (Page A1, Aug. 30) offered information on both safety and crash history as well as industry progress and setbacks.

But given the intense challenges for all road users in the Boston area, I find the statement of Heidi Wyle, CEO of Venti Technologies, that we should enable segregated lanes for AVs, including highway overpasses/underpasses, to be quite ridiculous. When we’ve taken more than a decade to even just start planning the reconfiguration of the Mass. Pike and Storrow Drive in Allston, does Wyle really expect that we can have segregated lanes on major roads throughout the metropolitan area? Then what about smaller streets? We’ll still have safety issues, and we just don’t have the room for such dedicated lanes.