scorecardresearch Skip to main content
IDEAS

Ode to the best — and worst — of my summer holiday

The heat! The hordes! The high prices! They bugged me at the time. Now I’d do anything to go back.

By Omar Vega Globe Staff,Updated September 1, 2023, 50 minutes ago
The gelato-sticky masses trying to keep cool around the Trevi Fountain in Rome in July.Omar Vega/Globe Staff

Ciao, summer. And grazie for the memories of sun-drenched Mediterranean shores — and the food. Oh yes, the food.

“Fa caldo!” Italians everywhere were saying. “It’s hot!” And it was. A record-breaking heat wave combined with massive crowds of what I referred to as “the zombie tourists” — hot, sweaty, irritated hordes — conspired against our visiting the most popular destinations, like the Colosseum in Rome or the Uffizi Gallery in Florence.

Revelers enjoyed a live music performance at the Piazza Trilussa in Rome's Trastevere neighborhood in July.Omar Vega/Globe Staff

Dining out was our refuge, the meals our consolation.

Because really, why linger on the misery when we could sip on a spritz to keep cool in the shade and dive into a giant bowl of sublime pasta?

These are the Proustian memories I take with me. Remembrances of times — and repasts — past.

Related: Ideas | Eric Beall: Beautiful ruins: What about those 1 euro houses in Italy?

Like the thirst-quenching granita al limone (lemon slushy) at a family-run lemon farm in Sorrento, served in the nick of time upon our (clammy) arrival.

Granitas al limone (lemon slushies) hit the spot when we arrived, hot and clammy, at a family-run lemon farm in Sorrento, Italy.Omar Vega/Globe Staff

After our dinner at the farm of melenzane alla parmgiana (eggplant parmesan), cheese-filled ravioli, and polpette (meatballs, but it sounds more delicious in Italian), the mamma herself, her hair sweat-plastered to her forehead, emerged from a tiny kitchen and cast a satisfied glance across the tables.

Tourists preened for selfies around the Trevi Fountain in Rome.Omar Vega/Globe Staff

But we did do more than eat. Everywhere we looked, there were people to see — and to remember. The gelato-sticky masses trying to stay — or look — cool around the Trevi Fountain. Revelers enjoying a late night performance of “Hey Jude” at the Piazza Trilussa in Rome’s Trastevere neighborhood. Locals having a laugh and an aperitivo on a too-hot Roman side street.

Locals enjoyed a chat in the bustling Trastevere neighborhood of Rome.Omar Vega/Globe Staff

There’s something about the efficiency with which my memory edits out the less enjoyable parts of vacationing, leaving a compilation of greatest hits (or a form of denial?), so that, recalling it all, I think, OK, blistering hot, too expensive, overcrowded summer trip. Maybe you weren’t so bad after all.

A tree heavy with thirst-slaking lemons in Sorrento.Omar Vega/Globe Staff

My reentry blues have subsided. Now my nostalgia for the best of our European holiday has ripened to sweetness, like those giant, face-sized Amalfi Coast lemons.

Omar Vega is the Globe’s print design director. He published a photo essay about Cuba in Ideas in 2020.