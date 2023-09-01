Ode to the best — and worst — of my summer holiday

Dining out was our refuge, the meals our consolation.

Revelers enjoyed a live music performance at the Piazza Trilussa in Rome's Trastevere neighborhood in July.

“Fa caldo!” Italians everywhere were saying. “It’s hot!” And it was. A record-breaking heat wave combined with massive crowds of what I referred to as “the zombie tourists” — hot, sweaty, irritated hordes — conspired against our visiting the most popular destinations, like the Colosseum in Rome or the Uffizi Gallery in Florence.

Ciao, summer. And grazie for the memories of sun-drenched Mediterranean shores — and the food. Oh yes, the food.

Because really, why linger on the misery when we could sip on a spritz to keep cool in the shade and dive into a giant bowl of sublime pasta?

These are the Proustian memories I take with me. Remembrances of times — and repasts — past.

Like the thirst-quenching granita al limone (lemon slushy) at a family-run lemon farm in Sorrento, served in the nick of time upon our (clammy) arrival.

Get Today in Opinion Globe Opinion's must-reads, delivered to you every Sunday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

Granitas al limone (lemon slushies) hit the spot when we arrived, hot and clammy, at a family-run lemon farm in Sorrento, Italy. Omar Vega/Globe Staff

After our dinner at the farm of melenzane alla parmgiana (eggplant parmesan), cheese-filled ravioli, and polpette (meatballs, but it sounds more delicious in Italian), the mamma herself, her hair sweat-plastered to her forehead, emerged from a tiny kitchen and cast a satisfied glance across the tables.

Tourists preened for selfies around the Trevi Fountain in Rome. Omar Vega/Globe Staff

But we did do more than eat. Everywhere we looked, there were people to see — and to remember. The gelato-sticky masses trying to stay — or look — cool around the Trevi Fountain. Revelers enjoying a late night performance of “Hey Jude” at the Piazza Trilussa in Rome’s Trastevere neighborhood. Locals having a laugh and an aperitivo on a too-hot Roman side street.

Locals enjoyed a chat in the bustling Trastevere neighborhood of Rome. Omar Vega/Globe Staff

There’s something about the efficiency with which my memory edits out the less enjoyable parts of vacationing, leaving a compilation of greatest hits (or a form of denial?), so that, recalling it all, I think, OK, blistering hot, too expensive, overcrowded summer trip. Maybe you weren’t so bad after all.

A tree heavy with thirst-slaking lemons in Sorrento. Omar Vega/Globe Staff

My reentry blues have subsided. Now my nostalgia for the best of our European holiday has ripened to sweetness, like those giant, face-sized Amalfi Coast lemons.

Omar Vega is the Globe’s print design director. He published a photo essay about Cuba in Ideas in 2020.