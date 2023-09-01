What do we do with it now?

She had a thing for lizards and also for palm trees: what to do with the many lizard- or palm-tree-shaped shaped objects — table ornaments, candlesticks, costume-jewelry brooches and earrings — scattered throughout her apartment? (Give away.) Drawers full of cocktail napkins. Piano music dating back to her childhood. Bookends shaped like the front of the Parthenon. Ceramic planters that she used to fill every winter with paperwhite bulbs — I can still remember the sharp sweet smell of those flowers, when we would come into her house at Christmastime. (Keep a couple of planters and try once again this year to grow supposedly foolproof bulbs even though they always turn out either stunted and bloomless or etiolated and floppy.) Crumbling wicker garden furniture that her parents moved from house to house during the years when her father worked as an engineer building dams for the WPA. (Sister-in law will take.) Glass paperweight that always stood on her desk. (Son wants.)

My mother-in-law hated to cook, but she made a mean meat loaf. So what do we do with the pink-and-white speckled Bennington loaf pan she used to make it in? (Keep it.)

My husband and I are in Florida for a week, dismantling his mother’s apartment. She loved stuff, and there’s a lot of it here. And we’re looking at and handling and making decisions about each individual item.

There’s a school of thought now that people should deal with their own stuff before they die. The term sometimes used is “Swedish death cleaning,” popularized by a book of the same name by Margareta Magnusson. It’s kind of like Marie Kondo only instead of getting rid of everything that doesn’t spark joy you’re supposed to get rid of stuff that will not spark joy in your kids when they realize they’re going to have to sort through all of it.

I’m glad my mother-in-law didn’t do this. So is my husband. Here is a piece of art he made in third grade: he drew a picture of Mackey, the grumpy dog he and his mother got to replace his grumpy father after the divorce, and his mother sent the drawing away to be returned, excitingly, printed on a ceramic tile. Here are books she bought as a teenager or young woman, with her name and the date written on each flyleaf. Here are programs and ticket stubs from plays she saw; at the end of her life, when her short-term memory had faded, these items sparked conversations with her, and finding them again now makes us feel as though those conversations are continuing, at least a little bit. Here too in a kitchen drawer are some weird little rectangles of Lucite, which puzzle me until I look closer and see the faded ghosts of people’s names on them in her handwriting; I realize they were place markers at some long-forgotten dinner party, probably from the 1980s. She was there, my husband’s stepfather was there, some cousins, some friends. My husband and I were there too.

Handling all of her stuff feels like an important ritual of mourning. It’s being surrounded by her and at the same time having to confront her absence. It’s hard and we feel lucky that we get to do it.

The process opens up a door into the past — her past, our family’s past, and glimpses into a wider world. What should we do with the tray printed with an image of Barack Obama’s birth certificate? Or the spoon rest in the shape of the figure in Edvard Munch’s painting “The Scream”? There’s a paisley shawl my sister-in-law wants because the grandparents used to wrap her son up in it when he napped. My husband’s stepfather was a self-made man and a natty dresser; my son would like to know if we come across any of his old silk pocket squares.

There’s a set of old drinking glasses and carafes that I’ve always loved, given to my mother-in-law by two elderly Viennese ladies she was friends with when I first knew her. I see from the place markers that the ladies, too, were guests at that long-ago dinner party; maybe we drank from these glasses that night. In my mother-in-law’s bookshelves there’s an old photo album of the childhood of one of those Viennese ladies. What do we do with it now? They had no descendants. Were they war refugees? We’ll never know.

Joan Wickersham is the author of “The Suicide Index” and “The News from Spain.” Her column appears regularly in the Globe.