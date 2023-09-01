Bizarre 2022 makes Patriots’ future hard to figure, but here are some likely scenarios

Regret is actually an essential part of the fabric of the NFL. One play — a Rhamondre Stevenson red-zone fumble here, a ridiculous no-look cross-field heave by Jakobi Meyers there — can make such a huge difference in a 17-game season.

After a couple of magical decades of the Patriots’ opponents being the ones left with recurring laments, Bill Belichick’s team last season — and yes, right, in all three post-Tom Brady seasons thus far — often found itself stuck pondering the if-onlys.

I know, this sounds like some sort of forgotten aphorism from a Bill Parcells book on leadership, but could-haves really are for the afterthoughts and losers in the NFL.

Yet in an odd way, regret also offers hope.

The Patriots endured, often due to self-infliction, one of the bizarre seasons in their history last year. From my personal reference point as someone who has followed this team for 45 years, Chuck Fairbanks bailing on a budding powerhouse before the 1978 season was complete was bizarre. In a different way, so too was the entire Rod Rust experience during the 1-15 1990 debacle.

But last year . . . that was bizarre in a distinct way, largely because they had an offensive coordinator who could barely get a play in on time, let alone call an inspired one. Those Patriots won eight games and missed the playoffs. They might have won 10 and made the playoffs had Stevenson not fumbled at the 8-yard-line with 59 seconds left and the Patriots driving for the potential go-ahead score in a Week 16 loss to the Bengals. That blunder happened a week after Meyers’s lateral found a wide-open Chandler Jones for the winning touchdown . . . the problem being, of course, that Jones plays for the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Patriots paid the price, especially late in the season, for being more desperate than disciplined. The bizarreness of how last season played out adds a few degrees of difficulty to predicting what to expect this year. So let’s talk through it, with the best-case scenario, the worst-case scenario, and then the most likely scenario for how this new season goes.

Cornerback Christian Gonzalez could play a big role in the New England secondary's next evolution after the retirement of Devin McCourty. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Best-case scenario

Well, I mean, the best-case scenario is a seventh Super Bowl victory, no? The odds of that happening are in the low single digits, I suppose, but having experienced 2001 and remaining a Bill Belichick believer, I’d never write it off entirely.

But the most realistic best-case scenario looks a little something like this: Bill O’Brien isn’t just good as an offensive coordinator but excellent, and Mac Jones thrives in an offense designed to play to his strengths (run-pass options, plenty of play action) . . . Trent Brown stays healthy and engaged at left tackle, while guards Cole Strange and Michael Onwenu prove that training camp is overrated . . . Stevenson and Ezekiel Elliott are even better than what Laurence Maroney and Corey Dillon were in 2006, when they combined for over 1,500 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns . . . Christian Gonzalez emerges as a No. 1 cornerback, and Jack Jones remains a free man . . . The defense, with the addition of Keion White to Matthew Judon and Josh Uche, not only will surpass last season’s sack total of 54, but the unofficial franchise record of 66 set in 1963 . . . Belichick provides at least two coaching wins above replacement . . . No one laterals or fumbles or randomly attempts a drop kick with the game on the line all season long.

Worst-case scenario

All 11 linemen on the current roster end up playing, and no more than two of them are any good . . . Stevenson gets hurt, Elliott is the equivalent of 1980 Chuck Foreman, and they’re actually much worse than ‘06 Maroney/Dillon . . . The receivers are unproductive to the point that we start monitoring how DeAndre Hopkins is faring in Tennessee . . . O’Brien and Jones, two temperamental fellas for mostly better but occasionally worse, have a sideline blow-up that looks like it belongs on the old MTV Claymation show “Celebrity Deathmatch” . . . The defense misses Devin McCourty more than anyone thought to consider in training camp . . . There are many fumbles and laterals . . . It turns out that Matt Patricia was actually the brains of the operation.

Most likely scenario

Barring the unforeseen — a barrage of injuries, or Mac Jones having legitimately been damaged by last season’s mess — the 2023 Patriots will be closer to the best-case version of themselves than the worst . . . Jones certainly did not look damaged in camp, and he has a diversely skilled, if hardly star-studded, group of receivers to target, including intriguing rookie Demario Douglas . . . Stevenson remains underrated. I don’t think many national talking heads realize how much of the burden he carried last year.

If you want to dwell on the negative, you’ve got your afternoon drive programs for that. I’m putting the Patriots down for a top-six defense and a top-15 offense. Against a tough schedule, that still will be enough for 10 wins, a playoff berth, and possibly the first post-Brady playoff win.

Chad Finn can be reached at chad.finn@globe.com. Follow him @GlobeChadFinn.