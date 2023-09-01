Bo Naylor’s big seventh-inning hit pushes Guardians past Rays

Tampa Bay had its four-game winning streak snapped and fell two games behind first-place Baltimore in the AL East. The Rays remain firmly in control of the top wild-card spot and have won eight of 10.

The Guardians trailed 2-1 entering the seventh, but Andrés Giménez led off with a single, stole second and came home on Arias’ single. Naylor followed with a drive to the wall in right-center off Rays starter Tyler Glasnow (7-5).

CLEVELAND — Rookie Bo Naylor doubled home Gabriel Arias with the go-ahead run in the seventh inning, sending the Cleveland Guardians to a 3-2 victory Friday night over the Tampa Bay Rays.

Eli Morgan (5-2) pitched the seventh and Emmanuel Clase got his major league-high 37th save with a perfect ninth. Cleveland, which has won three in a row, is chasing Minnesota in the AL Central.

Guardians starter Cal Quantrill worked six innings in his return from the injured list, allowing two runs on two hits while striking out two. The righthander had been sidelined for two months with inflammation in his pitching shoulder.

Glasnow matched his longest start of the season, going seven innings. The righthander struck out six without issuing a walk, but remained winless in four career starts against Cleveland.

Tampa Bay scored single runs in the first and second. Randy Arozarena doubled off the wall in left, plating Brandon Lowe, and René Pinto drove in Jonathan Aranda with a double.

The Guardians closed to 2-1 in the third on Kole Calhoun’s sacrifice fly that scored Myles Straw.

Tampa Bay’s Yandy Díaz went 0 for 4, dropping his AL-leading batting average to .324.

Relievers Reynaldo López and Matt Moore were in uniform for Cleveland, while starter Lucas Giolito will be activated Saturday. All three were claimed off waivers from the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday.