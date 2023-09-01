Brookline boys’ cross-country aims not only for a repeat Division 1 title but a bow on the national stage

After cruising to the Division 1 crown last year, the top-ranked Warriors return six of their top eight runners this season, and are consensus favorites to repeat as state champions. And while Brookline isn’t taking in-state competition for granted, Glennon believes his team can become the first boys’ team from Massachusetts to qualify for the Nike Cross Nationals since Pembroke in 2011, and the program’s first since 2007.

Mike Glennon has coached many talented cross-country teams over his 27 years at Brookline. But his current group reminds him of his legendary 2007 squad, which won the boys’ state title with just 25 points, and remains the program’s only team to qualify for nationals.

Brookline boys' cross country head coach Mike Glennon (right) sets the agenda for his runners during a recent practice at Larz Anderson Park. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

“With this group, [nationals] is really something that’s attainable for us,” Glennon said. “So that’s what we’re looking at. And it’s also where our challenge is, because I think everybody knows that we have to mess up to not be better than everybody else in the state.”

The Warriors’ strength is their incredible depth, with their top four returning runners each placing in the top 35 of last year’s state championship meet. Only three other Division 1 teams have even two such returnees.

Reigning Globe All-Scholastic Kailas Ciatto will pace the Warriors for the second straight year, along with fellow seniors Ben Kasen, Pablo Tejedor Meyers, and junior standout Lysander Duffield. The core group is rounded out by senior Argi Protopapadakis, who finished 51st at last year’s All-State meet as the team’s No. 7 runner, and Vito Alpeza, a new student from Croatia who Glennon expects to compete along with the top group.

To qualify for nationals, Brookline must finish among the top two teams at Nike’s Northeast & New York regional meet, which is held in late November at Bowdoin Park in Wappingers Falls, N.Y. The Warriors finished seventh at the meet last year, but felt they had plenty of room for growth on the unfamiliar course.

“Bowdoin Park was a bit of a sore spot for us,” said Kasen, who placed 63rd at regionals. “We hadn’t really done too much of the mountains and the hills that are really required to run that course as effectively as possible.”

To better prepare the team this year, Brookline will make the three-hour trip to Wappingers Falls on Sept. 23 for the Bowdoin Park XC Classic, which is held on the same course as the regional meet.

“ ‘Right now everyone’s just coming off a big summer, and pushing ourselves even harder than before.’ Mike Schroder, Brookline cross-country senior captain

The Warriors’ tight-knit group of seniors led an offseason of precise preparation. Team leaders held “captains’ practices” every Tuesday and Thursday throughout the summer, which included running, lifting, and team-bonding activities. Glennon also held multiple practices per day during preseason workouts to build stamina.

Brookline's boys' cross-country team — led by (from left) Lysander Duffield, Kailas Ciatto, Ben Kasen, Pablo Tejedor Myers, Altmo Aschknasy and Vito Alpeza — are prepared to elevate their game as the defending Division 1 champions. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

“This season we have added in double tempo, so we’ve been doing something in the morning, something in the afternoon, like threshold work,” said senior captain Mike Schroder. “Right now everyone’s just coming off a big summer, and pushing ourselves even harder than before.”

With the impressive talent and high expectations for his current team, Glennon has embraced their connection with past Brookline legends. Before last year’s state championship meet, the team spoke with Mike Burnstein, a top runner on the 2007 squad.

“The kids all know the history of the program,” Glennon said. “When you have really great teams, there are always similarities of what makes them great . . . and we’re certainly deeper now than we even were [ in 2007].”

For the team’s nucleus of seniors, reaching nationals not only offers a chance to reach their personal goals — but also to represent the program’s legacy.

“Protecting that legacy really drives us today,” Kasen said. “Especially because we’re seniors, [Glennon] has been working with us since we were freshmen, and we feel really close to him. And we want to do it for him and for Brookline, just as much as for ourselves.”

Setting the pace

▪ After bursting onto the scene as underclassmen last year, many of the top girls’ runners in Division 1 now return in 2023 as well-known talents around the state.

At last year’s Division 1 championship meet, the second and third-place finishers were Needham’s Greta Hammer and Wellesley’s Abby Beggans, respectively, who were both freshmen at the time. Cambridge’s Aoife Shovlin, then a sophomore, won the event after she finished 52nd at the same meet the year prior.

Needham coach Sue McNatt has noticed an increase in Hammer’s confidence and presence to go along with heightened expectations as she enters her sophomore year.

“To have that talent and that drive and ambition so young, it was a little surprising that [Hammer] was able to play so well as a freshman. It’s quite amazing, actually,” McNatt said. “I think she stepped back a little at first, and then realized where she was at. So with that success, this year she’s clearly in a different place.”

▪ After 53 years coaching cross country at St. John’s Prep, including the past 14 years as head coach, John Boyle,c a MSTCA Hall of Famer, retired this offseason.

Stepping into his place is Malden resident Rob O’Chander, a 2004 Prep graduate and member of the Eagles’ 2003 state championship team. He served as an assistant coach under Boyle for the past 15 seasons, and becomes the program’s third head coach since 1975.

“Having that stability for so long is certainly a big part of the program’s success,” O’Chander said. “It makes it pretty easy to just continue doing what we’ve been doing.”

After finishing fifth at the Division 1 championship meet last year, the Eagles lose their top five top runners, including star seniors Nathan Lopez and Paul Lovett. O’Chander views the rebuilding process as an opportunity.

“It’s almost preferable, because it certainly takes a lot of the pressure off,” O’Chander said. “I’m following an icon and a legend in John Boyle. So the fact that we can kind of build the program both as coaches and athletes I think is a nice seamless transition.”

Matty Wasserman can be reached at matty.wasserman@globe.com.