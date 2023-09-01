Caroline Wozniacki’s return from a 3-year retirement rolls on with win over American Jennifer Brady at the US Open

“To actually be here in Arthur Ashe Stadium with all of you supporting me is a dream come true,” she said in her post-match interview. “What an honor this is.”

The 33-year-old from Denmark raised her fists in the air and glanced over to her husband in the stands when she closed out the match to move into the round of 16 at Flushing Meadows in just her third tournament back after 3½ years in retirement.

NEW YORK (AP) — Caroline Wozniacki’s comeback to tennis and the US Open rolled on Friday with a 4-6, 6-3, 6-1 victory over American Jennifer Brady, another player making a return to the game after a yearslong absence.

Wozniacki, who will play the winner of a late match between No. 6 Coco Gauff and 32nd-seeded Elise Mertens, said she won’t start thinking about that until after she spends some time celebrating with her 2-year-old daughter, Olivia, and 10-month old son, James.

The former No. 1 and 2018 Australian Open champion left the sport in early 2020 to start a family and later spent time working as a TV analyst. Now ranked 623rd, she needed a wild card to get into the US Open main draw, but believes she still has what it takes to make a deep run.

Wozniacki’s opponent, Brady, is making her own return to the game after two years away from the tour with injuries, including a fracture in her right knee and a tear in her left foot.





Iga Swiatek needed just 49 minutes to advance to the round of 16. Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

Earlier, top-seeded defending champion Iga Swiatek didn’t take it easy on close friend Kaja Juvan, beating the Slovenian qualifier 6-0, 6-1, in just 49 minutes. Swiatek has dropped only nine games so far in the tournament. She’s handed her opponents 19 6-0 sets on the WTA tour this year.

“I didn’t like the fact I was kind of winning against my best friend,” Swiatek told the crowd in Louis Armstrong Stadium. “Playing her is like playing a sister. ... I don’t have many friends, but she’s my best friend.”

Swiatek next faces 20th-seeded Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia, the 2017 French Open champion, who came back to beat American Bernarda Pera 4-6, 6-3, 6-3.

Tenth-seeded Frances Tiafoe won a fourth-set tiebreak to advance. Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

Tenth-seeded American Frances Tiafoe moved into the fourth-round with a 4-6, 6-2, 6-3, 7-6(6) victory over No. 22 Adrian Mannarino of France, the fourth straight year he has gone at least that far at the US Open, beating Rafael Nadal on his way to the semifinals last year. The 25-year-old from Maryland says his whole season is focused on Flushing Meadows.

“The summer is irrelevant. It’s all about this tournament, honestly,” Tiafoe said.

Another American, 14th-seeded Tommy Paul, moved into the fourth round at Flushing Meadows for the first time, defeating No. 21 Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of Spain 6-1, 6-0, 3-6, 6-3. Paul served up the last of his 15 aces to close out the match.

“I felt like I served a lot better, came to the net and played full-court tennis,” said Paul, who reached the semifinals of the Australian Open this year.

American Tommy Paul faces 20-year-old countryman Ben Shelton in the round of 16. Elsa/Getty

Paul will next face 20-year-old American Ben Shelton, who downed Russian Aslan Karatsev 6-4, 3-6, 6-2, 6-0, to reach his second Grand Slam tournament fourth round after his quarterfinal showing at this year’s Australian Open.

Earlier, No. 10 Karolina Muchova moved into the women’s fourth round with a 7-6 (0), 6-3 victory over Taylor Townsend.

Muchova, who reached the final of this year’s French Open, equaled her best showing at Flushing Meadows by pushing the serve-and-volleying American off the net and onto the baseline. The 132nd-ranked Townsend won just 23 of 70 baseline points and had 39 unforced errors.

Muchova came into the US Open with a career-high ranking and momentum after reaching the final of last month’s tuneup event in Cincinnati, losing to Gauff in straight sets.

She next faces Xinyu Wang of China, a 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 winner over Anna Karolina Schmiedlova of Slovakia.

Defending doubles champs out

Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova, the top-seeded team and the defending women’s doubles champions, were knocked out of the tournament in the second round.

They lost 6-2, 6-3 to fellow Czechs Marketa Vondrousova, the Wimbledon singles champion, and Barbora Strycova, who won the doubles title at the All England Club.

Krejcikova and Siniakova completed a career Grand Slam with their victory last year at Flushing Meadows.

Strycova came out of retirement this year after giving birth to a son and teamed with Hsieh Su-Wei of Taiwan to win their second Wimbledon doubles title.

The loss by Krejcikova and Siniakova leaves the third-seeded team of Americans Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula as the highest seeds left in the tournament. No. 2 Elise Mertens and Storm Hunter were upset in the first round.