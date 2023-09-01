Central Catholic football still benefitting from the knowledge of longtime coach Chuck Adamopoulos

That intuitive direction came from a familiar face, in a new place.

Prior to the snap, the Raiders coaches started calling out “watch the screen!”, and Central’s linebackers sniffed out a backside screen pass, extinguishing the play before it reached the line of scrimmage.

MANSFIELD — On the first offensive series of Friday’s scrimmage against visiting Central Catholic, Mansfield faced third-and-long following a penalty.

Chuck Adamopoulos, who stepped down this offseason after going 204-79 with three state championships and 13 Merrimack Valley Conference titles over 26 years as a head coach, remains with the team in an advisory capacity. The 64-year-old Groveland resident continues to teach business at Central Catholic, and he’s worked with the offensive and defensive lines throughout training camp.

On Friday morning, he watched from the press box and utilized some of his extensive experience to help prepare the Raiders for their season opener — next Friday, 7 p.m. at Springfield Central.

“I do just enough to get my fill,” Adamopoulos said. “I couldn’t stay away. [The preseason] is my favorite part, so it’s great to help out.”

Adamopoulos had plenty of pointers for the Raiders’ relatively young defense, especially after Mansfield quarterback Connor Curtis and wide receiver Trevor Foley hooked up on several long completions to put the Hornets up, 7-0, early in the exhibition.

Central — the No. 4 team in the Globe’s preseason Top 20 — started to adjust in the second quarter, with senior safety Mason Bachry intercepting a deep ball intended for Foley to set up the game-tying score.

Raiders junior quarterback Blake Hebert broke off several long runs, including a 63-yard touchdown run to open the third quarter, and the No. 10 Hornets wound up playing their opponents to a 14-14 draw.

For Central’s new coach, John Sexton, who takes over after 22 years as an assistant, Adamopoulos has been a fantastic advisor.

“Chuck has always been a great mentor of mine,” said Sexton. “He’s somehow been more of a help since we’ve made this transition, if you can believe that. It was the same thing with Marc Pelletier when I took over [as varsity baseball head coach]. I’m lucky that I have two Hall of Fame coaches, two great mentors, who are always checking in. It’s invaluable.”