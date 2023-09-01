Here are the boys’ and girl’s cross-country runners to watch in 2023

Kailas Ciatto, Brookline — The senior will slot in as the top-ranked Warriors’ No. 1 runner for the second straight year, after he finished eighth at the Division 1A qualifier (15:42.4) and 13th at Division 1 All-States (15:55.1) last season.

Paul Bergeron, Westford Academy — The Globe’s reigning Division 1 Athlete of the Year, Bergeron won the Division 1 All-State meet (15:02.58) and finished second at the Division 1A qualifier (14:43) last year.

Jack Graffeo, Westford Academy — Graffeo will look to build on an All-Scholastic sophomore campaign, which included a fourth-place finish in the Division 1A qualifier (15:16.2) and eighth-place finish at Division 1 All-States (15:42).

Advertisement

Ryan Leslie, Billerica — Leslie earned a Globe All-Scholastic honor last year after finishing ninth at Division 1 All-States (15:44.3) and fourth at the Division 1C state qualifier (15:29.9).

Brendan Thomas, Oliver Ames — Thomas made massive strides as a junior last year, finishing second at the Division 1C championships (15:20.8) and fifth at Division 1 All-States (15:33.4).

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Girls Runners to Watch

Abby Beggans, Wellesley — The sophomore will look to follow up an impressive debut season last year, which included a third-place finish at Division 1 All-States (18:29.4) and fourth-place effort at the Division 1A qualifier (18:29.3).

Greta Hammer, Needham — Hammer burst onto the scene as a freshman last year, finishing second at Division 1 All-States (18:16.73) and third at the Division 1A qualifier (17:51).

Carmen Luisi, Holliston — The two-time Globe Athlete of the Year has won back-to-back individual titles at Division 2 All-States, and her Tri-Valley League Championship victory last October (17:43.6) was the state’s top time from any MIAA athlete last season.

Aoife Shovlin, Cambridge — Shovlin emerged among the state’s top runners as a sophomore last year, winning the Division 1 All-State meet (18:13.0) and placing fifth at the Division 1A qualifier (17:58.9) in a personal best effort.

Advertisement

Katie Sobieraj, Oliver Ames — The senior is a two-time Globe All-Scholastic honoree, and placed 10th at Division 1 All-States (18:49.6) last season.

Matty Wasserman can be reached at matty.wasserman@globe.com. Follow him @Matty_Wasserman.