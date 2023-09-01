Jasson Domínguez becomes youngest Yankee to homer in his first game, and he did it in at-bat No. 1

HOUSTON — New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone vividly remembers the poise and confidence a 16-year-old Jasson Domínguez displayed when he watched him take batting practice at the team’s academy in the Dominican Republic in 2019.

“Right then he got your attention,” Boone said. “It was like, it’s a 16-year-old kid (and) you see the skill set right in front of you. He had that kind of easy smile to him, handles himself really well.”

Domínguez wowed everyone Friday night, hitting a two-run homer off Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander in his first major league at-bat.