‘Just be prepared:’ Chris Hogan offers his advice to the new faces in the Patriots receiving corps

“The more you study and the more you prepare, the slower the game will be,” said Hogan, who went to three Super Bowls in three seasons with the Patriots. “If you don’t prepare, the game will be so fast and it can get away from you.

Chris Hogan, who was a receiver with the Patriots from 2016-2018, has some hard-earned advice for the new guys: If you want to succeed as a new receiver in New England, it’s all about preparation.

Three of the receivers on the Patriots’ active roster are new to the offense this season. Between JuJu Smith-Schuster and rookies Kayshon Boutte and Demario Douglas, even with training camp and the preseason, the process of getting acclimated to a new passing game could take some time.

“Preparation. That’s the biggest thing,” he added. “Just be prepared. And don’t take for granted that every bit of film is on that iPad. Study the Eagles and what they do. For me, it was always about how much film I can watch. Not just turning it on and staring at it. Knowing everything I can about everything. Everything.”

Hogan knows what he’s talking about. He arrived as a free agent following three years with the Bills. He carved out a niche as a dependable part of the passing game, catching 172 passes in regular season action and another 34 in the playoffs.

His suggestion for the new guys? Listen to those who have been in the system.

“First of all, it’s hard,” he said of the acclimation process. “When I first went there, I had Julian [Edelman] and Danny [Amendola] and guys who had been in the system and the offense. It was easy for them. And I had Chad O’Shea as my position coach. He was awesome. It was easy for them to sort of push me along and get me up to speed.”

Chris Hogan carved out a niche during his three seasons with the Patriots, finishing third, fourth, and fifth in receptions in the regular season and second during the 2016 postseason.

New England’s regular-season opener, set for Sunday, Sept. 10, against Philadelphia, will likely catch the new receivers — young and old — off guard. That’s where the prep work comes in.

“It’s one thing in training camp and the preseason, but that first game against the Eagles will be a bit of an adjustment for the young guys,” Hogan said. “You can never simulate opening day. People are going to be flying around, and they have to adjust. The guys who have been doing it have to let them know what to expect. It’s on guys like Kendrick [Bourne] to be able to tell them, ‘This is what we need. These are our expectations for the wide receiver room, and our role in the offense.’ ”

For Hogan, the biggest challenge was the amount of pre-snap action.

“I played in Buffalo, so I knew what New England was about. The second you walk in the door, without even talking to someone in that building, you get a sense of what that franchise is built off of,” he said.

“Maybe the biggest thing was having a quarterback that had so much communication with you. Just getting on the same page with Tom [Brady]. That could be a lot of different things; he could change routes, so I just had to keep my eyes on him at all times. All that pre-snap communication, that might have been a little change for me when I got there.”

One of the more underrated aspects of the New England receiving corps is an ability to block. While Hogan acknowledges receivers aren’t asked to necessarily sustain blocks, having a receiver “get a hat on a linebacker or safety” is an important part of the Patriots’ offense, and something this group of receivers will be asked to do on a regular basis.

“Blocking is an attitude. It’s a ‘want-to’ kind of thing,” he said. “In New England, we were asked to do a good amount of that kind of stuff, because it helps your game plan, and to be able to do different things and operate out of different sets. If you have receivers who can block, you don’t always have to have two tight ends on the field. You can run the same plays, and block with those guys. It helps you as an offense to set things up. That was something we always did well.

“As a wide receiver, it’s not like we’re out there sustaining blocks for 10 seconds. A lot of stuff we were asked to do was to get a hat on a linebacker or a safety. Get in good position and let the play develop. That was really a big part of our run game, for us to be involved and know when to block and who to block. And I’d expect these guys to have to do the same.”

In the end, Hogan says that if you can learn the most familiar of Bill Belichick’s pet phrases, that’ll be the first step on a successful journey.

“In the end, whether it’s preparation or execution, it falls on the player themselves,” he said. “It was on me. New England is not a place where they will wait around for someone to get up to speed. They put a lot of responsibility and accountability on the players, which is totally acceptable. As a professional athlete, you have to be able to know how to do your job.

“I hate saying that sometimes,” Hogan added with a chuckle, “but that’s really what it is. You’re an NFL receiver. It’s on you, as a veteran or as a rookie, to learn to manage your time, study, and be ready when your number is called.”

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him @cpriceglobe.