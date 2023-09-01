A run to a repeat? See our preseason boys’ cross-country Top 20 rankings.

With six of its top eight runners returning from last year’s Division 1 state title-winning team, Brookline starts the season atop the Globe’s boys’ cross-country Top 20 rankings.

Ranked second is Westford, which returns the state’s best 1-2 punch in senior Paul Bergeron, the Globe’s reigning Athlete of the Year, and junior Jack Graffeo, an All-Scholastic honoree last season. Senior Davis Haines also returns as a formidable No. 3.

After finishing 11th at the Division 1 championship meet last season, Newton South jumps to the No. 3 ranking to begin 2023. The Lions return their entire top five from last year, and should improve across the board with another year of experience. Wellesley and Lowell round out the top five, with both programs returning top runners and young talent expected to fill the remaining holes.