HIGH SCHOOL CROSS-COUNTRY

A run to a repeat? See our preseason boys’ cross-country Top 20 rankings.

By Matty Wasserman Globe Correspondent,Updated September 1, 2023, 9 minutes ago
From left to right: Brookline's Lysander Duffield, Kailas Ciatto, Ben Kasen, Pablo Tejedor Myers, Altmo Aschknasy, and Vito Alpeza are ready to defend their title.Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

With six of its top eight runners returning from last year’s Division 1 state title-winning team, Brookline starts the season atop the Globe’s boys’ cross-country Top 20 rankings.

Ranked second is Westford, which returns the state’s best 1-2 punch in senior Paul Bergeron, the Globe’s reigning Athlete of the Year, and junior Jack Graffeo, an All-Scholastic honoree last season. Senior Davis Haines also returns as a formidable No. 3.

After finishing 11th at the Division 1 championship meet last season, Newton South jumps to the No. 3 ranking to begin 2023. The Lions return their entire top five from last year, and should improve across the board with another year of experience. Wellesley and Lowell round out the top five, with both programs returning top runners and young talent expected to fill the remaining holes.

The Globe’s preseason boys’ cross-country Top 20 poll

1. Brookline (2022 record: 8-1)

2.Westford (6-0)

3. Newton South (5-1)

4. Wellesley (6-3)

5. Lowell (10-0)

6. BC High (4-1)

7. Acton-Boxborough (3-2)

8. Boston Latin (4-2)

9. Natick (5-4)

10. Oliver Ames (5-0)

11. Newton North (8-1)

12. Danvers (4-2)

13. Winchester (3-2)

14. Wakefield (5-1)

15. Cambridge (3-4)

16. Reading (3-3)

17. Sharon (3-1)

18. Hopkinton (5-0)

19. Hamilton-Wenham (3-1)

20. Andover (8-2)

Matty Wasserman can be reached at matty.wasserman@globe.com. Follow him @Matty_Wasserman.

