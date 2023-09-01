Who is the team to beat? See the Globe’s preseason Top 20 in girls’ cross country.

Wellesley enters the season ranked No. 1 in the Globe’s girls’ cross-country Top 20, thanks to a huge influx of young talent over the past two years. Sophomores Abby Beggans and Emma Tuxbury finished third and seventh, respectively, as freshman at last year’s Division 1 championship meet, and Emma’s older sister, Charlotte Tuxbury, now a junior, placed 19th and should take another leap in 2023.

Second-ranked Cambridge returns its entire top five after last year’s third-place finish at All-States. Junior Aoife Shovlin will lead the way after winning the individual D1 title, and sophomores Eleanor Allan and Sophia Juanes Seto will look to build on stellar freshman campaigns. The story is similar for third-ranked Acton-Boxborough, who returns three seniors atop the lineup, and fourth-ranked Oliver Ames, which has key returners behind two-time Globe All-Scholastic Katie Sobieraj.