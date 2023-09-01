Montenegro gave the US men’s basketball team quite a scare before falling in second round of World Cup

Anthony Edwards scored 17 points, Austin Reaves had 12, Jaren Jackson Jr. added 11, and the Americans overcame a halftime deficit to beat Montenegro 85-73 in the second-round opener for both teams. It put the US on the brink of clinching a spot in the quarterfinals.

MANILA, Philippines — The United States men’s basketball team got its first real test of the Basketball World Cup on Friday, and found a way to survive and remain unbeaten.

Mikal Bridges and Tyrese Haliburton each scored 10 for the US (4-0).

Nikola Vucevic had 18 points and 15 rebounds for Montenegro, which led 39-38 at the half. Kendrick Perry scored 14 for Montenegro (2-2).

The US led 61-55 going into the fourth and tacked a point on to make it a seven-point edge — its biggest of the game to that point — early in the final quarter.

Montenegro just wouldn’t go away. A 3-pointer by Nikola Ivanovic got the underdogs within 64-62 with 7:15 remaining, and the Americans couldn’t exhale until the final seconds — a far cry from the way the first three games of the tournament went, with points coming in bunches and the US winning every game by at least 27 points.

It was a bad first half for the US by almost all statistical measures: The Americans shot 35 percent from the field, were just 1 for 9 from 3-point range, got outrebounded 28-17, and managed only nine points off 12 turnovers by Montenegro.

The US misfired on opportunities as well. On a sequence that started with 1:10 left in the half, Walker Kessler got a dunk off a pass from Edwards, got fouled, and Montenegro was whistled for a technical as well. But the US went just 1 for 3 on the ensuing free throws, and Kessler missed from layup range to end the possession.

It was a chance for a seven-point possession and the US came away with only three.

Friday marked the first time the US played the national team currently known as Montenegro at the senior men’s level. The US beat the former Yugoslavia — made up of Serbia and Montenegro — in the gold-medal game at the 1996 Olympics.

The US faces Lithuania on Sunday, while Montenegro will take on Greece the same day.



