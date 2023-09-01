No. 23 URI loses opener to Georgia State; N.C. State player taken off field on stretcher in game against UConn

Kasim Hill got the Rams within a touchdown on a 5-yard run with 6:27 remaining but Rhode Island went nowhere on its final possession.

Carroll rushed for a career-high 184 yards on 23 carries. His 12-yard score, coming after his 63-yard run on the previous play, extended the Panthers’ lead to 42-28 midway through the fourth quarter.

Gavin Pringle’s 21-yard pick-6 gave Georgia State the go-ahead touchdown, Marcus Carroll ran for three scores and the Panthers held on to beat Rhode Island, 42-35, in a season opener at Atlanta.

Darren Grainger threw for two touchdowns for Georgia State, completing 16 of 20 for 193 yards.

Hill was 24 of 40 for a career-high 408 yards passing with four touchdowns but also threw two interceptions. He added a rushing touchdown.

The teams combined for 944 yards of offense.

Rhode Island, ranked No. 23 in the FCS coaches poll, hosts Stony Brook Sept. 8.

N.C. State player taken off field on stretcher

North Carolina State safety Rakeim Ashford was injured and taken off the field on a stretcher during the third quarter of the Wolfpack’s season-opening 24-14 win over UConn at East Hartford, Conn.

Ashford’s condition was not immediately known, but coach Dave Doeren said after the game that preliminary reports from medical personal were “positive.”

“They’re going to keep him overnight to make sure, but every test they’ve done so far is OK,” he said.

The 6-foot-1-inch grad student was hit on the North Carolina State sideline at the end of a 40-yard kickoff return by N.C. State’s Julian Gray with 1:54 left in the quarter. He went down and lay motionless for about 10 minutes as both teams knelt and watched emergency crews work on him.

A cart was brought onto the field, but not used. Ashford was eventually strapped to a stretcher and wheeled off the field.

The Wolfpack went on to score a touchdown on the ensuing drive to take a 24-14 lead.

Fast start for Utah

Bryson Barnes threw a 70-yard touchdown pass to Money Parks on Utah’s first play of the game, rushed for another score and the No. 14 Utes beat Florida, 24-11, in the opener for both teams at Salt Lake City.

Nate Johnson split time at quarterback with Barnes for the Utes with starter Cam Rising still recovering from a knee injury in the Rose Bowl. Utah clamped down on defense in Rising’s absence, forcing a turnover and getting five sacks.

Graham Mertz threw for 333 yards, a touchdown, and an interception in his first start for the Gators. Ricky Pearsall had 92 yards on eight catches. Florida drove inside the red zone four times but totaled only 10 points on those drives.

Minnesota wins on FG

Dragan Kesich kicked a 47-yard field goal for Minnesota as time expired after Daniel Jackson’s toe-tap touchdown catch from Athan Kaliakmanis tied the game with 2:32 left, and the Gophers beat Nebraska, 13-10, at Minneapolis to ruin Huskers coach Matt Rhule’s debut.

Tyler Nubin had two of Minnesota’s three interceptions of Nebraska newcomer Jeff Sims, including a leaping grab in the final minute that gave the Gophers the ball at their 49.

Kaliakmanis completed three passes and Sean Tyler had a first-down run to get them in range for Kesich, who made two of three field goals in his first game as the primary kicker. Kaliakmanis went 24 for 44 for 196 yards and one interception plus the tying score to Jackson.

Sims, who transferred from Georgia Tech, rushed 19 times for 91 yards. He completed 11 of 19 passes for 114 yards and a broken-play touchdown that gave the Huskers the lead

The Gophers have beaten the Huskers five straight times.