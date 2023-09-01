No additional time needed to make a call: Pitch clock to remain the same for postseason

The clock is set at 15 seconds with no runners on base and 20 seconds when there are runners.

Following an MLB executive council meeting this week, the commissioner’s office informed the competition committee there will be no change, a decision first reported by Sports Illustrated. The competition committee adopted the clock ahead of the 2023 season along with restrictions on defensive shifts and larger bases.

Major League Baseball is keeping the pitch clock the same for the postseason as it was for the regular season, brushing aside complaints from some players.

The average time of a nine-inning game has dropped from 3 hours, 10 minutes in 2021 to 3:04 last year, when the PitchCom electronic signaling device was introduced, and to 2:39 so far this season. That is on track to be the fastest since 1984.

The average has crept up from 2:37 in April to 2:38 in May, 2:39 in June and 2:41 in both July and August.

Clock violations have averaged 0.48 per game, dropping from 0.71 in April to 0.57 in May, 0.41 in June, 0.38 in July and 0.29 in August.

Nine-inning postseason games last year averaged 3:23, including 3:24 for the World Series.

Reds deal with COVID-19

Reds starter Hunter Greene will miss at least a week after he was among three pitchers placed on the COVID-19 injured list, the team said.

“Hunter will be on the COVID list for seven days,” Reds manager David Bell said. “He could pitch any time after that as long as he gets better each day. He could start on Friday. That would be the earliest.”

After the first game of a Friday doubleheader in Cincinnati, won by the Cubs, 6-2, the Reds announced they also put starter Ben Lively and reliever Fernando Cruz on the COVID-19 list.

Cody Bellinger homered and drove in three runs, and rookie Jordan Wicks (2-0) threw five innings of one-run ball, as Chicago won the opener between the playoff-contending NL Central rivals. Seiya Suzuki’s solo homer in the eighth and Ian Happ’s two-run shot in the ninth extended the Cubs’ lead.

Bell didn’t waste any time assimilating the team’s new acquisitions. Harrison Bader started in center field and Hunter Renfroe in right field, batting first and fourth, respectively in the order for the first game of the doubleheader. Bader (0 for 3) was claimed off waivers from the Yankees, and Renfroe (0 for 4) from the Angels.