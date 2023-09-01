No matter how crowded Red Sox’ outfield gets, red-hot Adam Duvall will remain in play

But one decision is easy for him: Adam Duvall has to play.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Red Sox are loaded with outfielders with six now on the roster. It will be a challenge for manager Alex Cora to get playing time for them all, particularly rookies Wilyer Abreu and Ceddanne Rafaela .

He came into Friday night’s game against the Royals 18 for 39 with seven home runs, 15 RBIs, and nine runs scored in the previous 10 games.

“Right now he’s one of the best hitters in the big leagues,” Cora said.

Duvall was in the lineup hitting fifth and playing center field for the series opener against the Royals.

It has been an unusual season for Duvall. He started the season 15 for 33 with 10 extra-base hits over eight games before breaking his left wrist diving for a ball April 9 in Detroit.

He was out two months then hit .175 with 35 strikeouts in 80 at-bats over 30 days when he came back.

“It was almost like I had two seasons,” said Duvall, who has a 1.003 OPS since the All-Star break. “I was trying to find my way; I’m not going to lie about that.”

Duvall and hitting coach Pete Fatse made some adjustments after the break, moving his hands up and “stacking” his body in a better position.

“I’m getting into a good position to hit, I think that’s the biggest thing,” Duvall said. “When you do that and have some success you start to think more clearly. Less thoughts creep into your head and your game plan gets sharper.”

Think of stacking like building blocks. Duvall has his shoulders over his hips, his hips over his knees, and his knees over his toes. By being better balanced, he’s able to produce a more consistent swing when he lands on his front foot.

“That’s been the biggest thing,” Duvall said. “I feel confident about my swing now.”

Cora plans to ride the hot hand — to a point.

“We’ve got to make sure we don’t run him into the ground,” Cora said. “Communication-wise, it’s been really good. So far, he’s been impressive.”

Plan for Rafaela

Rafaela, the Sox’ prized prospect, has started only one of the four games the Sox have played since he was called up Monday, which doesn’t seem like the best thing for a 22-year-old.

“We’ll find ways to play him in the outfield,” Cora said. “We’ll look for matchups and maximize him and obviously he’ll play short[stop], too.”

How that will work is uncertain. Duvall is the regular center fielder and shortstop Trevor Story is now into his fourth week on the roster since coming off the injured list. He has been cold at the plate but the coaching staff is thrilled with his defense.

At this stage, Story’s days off will come only when he needs a break.

“We’ve got good players, so we’ll make decisions accordingly,” Cora said. “The fact [Rafaela] is a plus defender in center field is important to us. To get at-bats we can use him late in games.”

Rafaela may get some work at second base, at least in pregame workouts.

“A quick introduction and see where it goes,” Cora said.

Rafaela had 22 games of experience at second base in the minors, but only one since 2021.

Houck’s number comes up

Tanner Houck, who starts Saturday, is cleared for 90-95 pitches. It will be his third start since missing 9½ weeks recovering from being hit in the face with a line drive.

Houck allowed four earned runs on nine hits over nine innings against the Astros and Dodgers. For the season, the righthander is 3-8 with a 4.93 ERA over 15 starts.

“I like what I see,” Cora said. “At one point we were talking about making decisions and what we were going to do with him. He asked, ‘What do I need to do to [start]?’ We challenged him to throw more strikes and he’s done that. The numbers are the numbers, the ERA. But I do believe as far as competing and stuff-wise he’s one of the best that we have.

“We’re going to keep giving him chances to go out there every five days and prove that … He’s a good one.”

The appearance will be Houck’s first career against the Royals.

Two added to expanded roster

With rosters expanding from 26 to 28, the Red Sox added infielder Enmanuel Valdez and lefthander Brandon Walter from Triple A Worcester. Teams are capped at 14 pitchers. Valdez is likely to get a start at second base in the series. Walter will be used in relief, likely in multiple innings … Justin Turner is not fully recovered from the bone bruise in his left foot but can play first base as needed. For the series opener against the Royals, he was the designated hitter. His time at second base may be at an end … The Royals made a series of moves. Infielder Nick Loftin, righthander James McArthur, and outfielder Edward Olivares were called up from Triple A Omaha. Joe Barlow was designated for assignment and fellow righthander Brady Singer went on the paternity list.

