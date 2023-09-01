The Premier Lacrosse League playoffs are swarming Gillette Stadium on Monday

It’s understandable if you’re unfamiliar with the league, as it was only established four years ago. PLL teams don’t have city designations — those are coming next season — but instead tour twelve major cities through ten regular-season weekends.

Of the eight teams in the league, six will play in the quarterfinals in Foxborough this weekend. One missed the playoffs — Chrome LC finished with a record of 1-9. Archers LC finished 8-2, earning them the top seed and handing them a bye.

Cannons LC — previously known as the Boston Cannons when playing in Major League Lacrosse, could return to Massachusetts full time when location designations take effect next year. The Cannons finished the regular season with a record of 7-3 and, with the 7-3 Waterdogs, are favorites to advance to the semifinals, according to the PLL’s predictions.

The Cannons have arguably the two best players in the tournament in Marcus Holman and Asher Nolting, who lead the league in points with 44 and 41, respectively. Brian Holman, the father of Marcus, has coached the Cannons for the past six months.

There are multiple players from New England in the league, three of which play for Chaos LC: Jarrod Neumann (Northampton), Will Bowen (Cohasset), and Zach Geddes (Winchester).

The PLL has drawn record-breaking viewership this season. The season opener saw a 31 percent increase of viewers, per the league. Viewership on ESPN+ increased by 50 percent.

Premier Lacrosse League: Quarterfinals schedule

All games will be played Monday, Sept. 4:

Redwoods LC vs. Chaos LC, 11:45 a.m., ESPN+

Whipsnakes LC vs. Waterdogs LC, 2:20 p.m., ESPN+

Cannons LC vs. Atlas LC, 5:00 p.m., ESPN2/ESPN+

Winners will advance to the semifinals, to be played Sept. 10 in Long Island at Hofstra University.

Premier Lacrosse League quarterfinal tickets

Tickets are on sale for all games. They can be purchased via Ticketmaster. Prices range from $35 to $225.

Premier Lacrosse League quarterfinal teams

Cannons LC: Led by attacker Marcus Holman (44 points), who starred at North Carolina. Attacker Asher Nolting recorded the first 20 goal/20 assist season in PLL history.

Redwoods LC: Attacker Rob Pannell moved into the top three in all-time points this season with 574. His partner up front is Ryder Garnsey, who led the team with 25 goals this season.

Waterdogs LC: The 2022 champions are led by Michael Sower, who recorded 15 goals and 15 assists this year. Fellow attacker Kieran McArdle just entered the top 10 in total points scored with 435.

Whipsnakes LC: Led by two former MVPs — attackers Matt Rambo (2019) and Zed Williams (2020) — who notched 25 and 22 points, respectively.

Chaos LC: Boasting one of the best goalies in the league (with one of the coolest names) in Blaze Riorden. He’s a three-time goalie of the year and posted a 59.5 save percentage this season. Midfielder Dhane Smith is tied for first in the league in assists this season with 25.

Atlas LC: Trevor Baptiste recorded a pro lacrosse record faceoff percentage of 77.4 this season. Attacker Jeff Teat joins the Chaos’ Smith as the league’s assist leader with 25, alongside 11 goals.





