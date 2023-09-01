Red Sox’ losing streak at five after drubbing at hands of Royals, one of the ugliest losses in franchise history

“We’re not waving a white flag here,” Cora said. “The same way he lost four games in four days we can gain it back right away. We’ve got to keep playing.”

But manager Alex Cora wasn’t willing to concede that before Friday night’s game against the Kansas City Royals.

KANSAS CITY, MO. — Any objective observer understands the Red Sox have no realistic chance at a postseason berth and are playing out the season.

So what now?

In one of the ugliest losses in franchise history, the Red Sox absorbed a 13-2 beating from the Royals before a crowd of 15,470 at Kauffman Stadium.

Advertisement

Salvador Perez homered twice and drove in four runs, part of a 17-hit attack as Kansas City scored its most runs this season.

The Sox were held to five hits, four of them singles.

This was not just one of those nights in a long season. It was embarrassing. The Royals have the second-worst record in baseball and came into the series having lost six straight, 10 of 11 and 19 of their last 24 games.

Get 108 Stitches A newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, delivered weekdays during the season and weekly offseason. Enter Email Sign Up

The Sox have dropped five straight and eight of 11. At 69-66, the only race they’re running is to stay ahead of the last-place Yankees, who are 66-69.

Little has gone right for the Sox of late but the pitching has been especially awful. The Sox have allowed 45 earned runs on 70 hits in the last five games and 44 innings.

Bobby Witt Jr. and Perez hit back-to-back home runs to left field in the first inning. Nick Massey followed with a single but James Paxton got Freddy Fermin to ground into a double play.

That proved to be the highlight of Paxton’s outing.

Nelson Velazquez led off the second inning with a double to left. Drew Waters and Nick Loftin walked to load the bases. Kyle Isbel drove in a run with a fielder’s choice. Garcia followed with an RBI single to left and Paxton (7-5) was done after only 36 pitches.

Advertisement

Facing righthander Maurico Llovera, Witt drove in a run with a slow grounder to third. Perez followed with an RBI single.

It was the worst start of Paxton’s career, the first time he had lasted fewer than two innings while allowing so many earned runs.

The lefthander is 1-3 with a 7.62 ERA in his last six starts.

Rookie lefthander Brandon Walter, recalled from Triple A Worcester earlier in the day, wasn’t much better — and may have been worse depending on your view. He allowed seven runs on 10 hits over four innings.

Loftin, who was making his major league debut, doubled in a run in the third inning. The Royals then scored six runs in the sixth.

Perez sent a two-run homer to center as Walter left a changeup on the outer corner. The ball was on a tee and Perez hit it 420 feet.

Velazquez belted a two-run homer later in the inning.

As the Royals piled up hits, Jordan Lyles shut down the Red Sox for much of the game. The righthander came into the game 3-15 with a 6.51 ERA in 25 starts. But he held the Sox to four hits and didn’t give up a run until the eighth inning.

Lyles retired the first eight batters in order, striking out four. Connor Wong singled with two outs in the third before Alex Verdugo fouled out.

Advertisement

Triston Casas had a two-out single in the fourth before Adam Duvall fouled out. Rafael Devers had a two-out single in the sixth then Justin Turner grounded into a force out.

Through seven innings, the Sox had not advanced a runner beyond first base. That finally changed when Luis Urías was hit by a pitch and Verdugo homered to right field with two outs. The home run was Verdugo’s 13th.

The Sox are 2-6 at Kauffman Stadium the last three seasons.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him @PeteAbe.