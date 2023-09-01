Game 135: Red Sox at Royals lineups and notes

The Red Sox will be more than happy to flip the page on their calendar after going 13-15 in August and coming off a three-game sweep at the hands of the Astros.

After a day off following their 1-5 homestand, the Sox will open a six-game road trip at Kansas City Friday night. Perhaps a three-game series with the Royals, owners of the second-worst record in MLB, will be an elixir for the struggling Sox.

Once the weekend series with the Royals concludes, the Red Sox will head to Tampa for a three-game series with the Rays beginning Monday afternoon.