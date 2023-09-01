With Auburn up next, UMass football will be hard-pressed to make it two straight wins

Now they are looking to double their win total and show off their continued improvement this Saturday against Auburn (3:30 p.m., ESPN), which ended 2022 with a 5-7 record and, as a 35-point favorite, is projected to easily better Massachusetts’s efforts.

An exceptional second half against New Mexico State last Saturday saw the Minutemen score 31 points to make the final tally 41-30.

It is Week 1 of college football, and UMass already has won as many games as it did in the entire 2022 season. But the Minutemen have yet to prove they’re not just a one-win wonder.

“The challenge is there in front of us now,” said UMass coach Don Brown. “SEC opponent, I mean, if you want to be the best, you got to beat the best, so that’s the goal.”

Despite the apparent mismatch, Brown is confident in his team’s ability to hold its own at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Alabama.

“This group just gets better every day,” he said. “Whether it’s how they handle practice, going to meetings, weight room, you know, just being prepared, getting ready in preparation for what’s at hand, and I don’t expect any different. We’ll just stay focused, take each minute as it comes, and continue to play hard.”

Brown’s new recruiting style paid off last week, and his older, more experienced players might stand a chance against the Tigers, who he hopes will be shaking off some rust in their season opener.

“The No. 1 thing that we’re doing better is that we’re gaining maturity on how to go about doing our business,” said Brown. “If you’d asked me that two weeks ago, you know, I would have still thought we had a huge hill to climb.”

A key piece to Saturday’s matchup is Auburn’s new coach, Hugh Freeze, who coached Liberty last season to a 42-24 win over Brown’s Minutemen. Despite losing to Freeze in their most recent head-to-head, Brown at least has some exposure to the opposing coaching style.

“Coach Freeze is a good ball coach now — does a good job offensively,” said Brown. “Obviously, you know, he’s making the adjustment to a new system, and I’m sure he’ll have those guys ready to go. We just got to be ready for the challenge and go 100 miles an hour. That’s kind of the approach.”

Massachusetts’ starting quarterback Taisun Phommachanh, a redshirt junior, used his experience last week to rack up 192 passing yards, 96 rushing yards, and one touchdown. Brown said he won’t overwhelm the transfer from Georgia Tech with plays Phommachanh is unprepared for, but trusts the 22-year-old’s smarts and athleticism to get the job done.

“We’re just very comfortable with the way he goes about his business, and he is all business … When you got a guy that’s dedicated and really focused on the task at hand, good things happen.”

As the team enters its second year with Brown at the helm, the stability of the coaching staff has created increased comfort among players.

“We’re all pretty much intact, so…guys are a lot more familiar, a lot more comfortable with what we’re trying to get done and, you know, that’s a beautiful thing.”

Coming off of an unsatisfactory season, Brown knows fans talk about low expectations for the Minutemen, but his tactic is to block out the noise and focus on his players.

“It comes down to how good your execution is and how prepared your guys are from a mental standpoint in the game plan … Worrying about what somebody’s thinking about you, I mean, cripes, if we did that we wouldn’t get up in the morning.”

