US hiring settles into a lower gear

Employers added 187,000 jobs in August, the Labor Department reported Friday, and the previous two months’ figures were revised downward. That brings the three-month average to 150,000 — a marked slowdown from the 200,000 achieved for 29 consecutive months before that, and slightly lower than the average pace of 163,000 in 2019.

The Federal Reserve’s interest rate increases have chilled investment, high-flying industries have returned to earth, and workers are staying put in their jobs rather than jumping for higher pay.

The US labor market is starting to look a lot like its old self — the one that existed before the pandemic.

The question is whether that cooling will continue to levels that feel more like a real freeze as borrowing costs remain high and pressures on consumer spending mount.

“I think the labor force is finally healing to the point where we’re seeing some pre-COVID numbers,” said Chris Chmura, CEO of Chmura Economics & Analytics. “But taking a step back and looking at broader trends in the economy, we’re not ruling out the potential of a recession next year.”

Hoping to contain price growth without causing a painful recession, the Federal Reserve has been looking for assurance that the labor market is loosening enough to reduce the risk that excessive demand for goods and services might cause inflation troubles to reignite.

A jump in the unemployment rate, to 3.8% in August from 3.5%, provides some of that evidence. Rather than a jump in layoffs, the difference came mostly from an increase of 736,000 in people starting to look for work. As a consequence, the overall labor force participation rate rose to 62.8%, within a half a percentage point of its pre-pandemic high.

A slightly softer-than-expected increase in wages adds to that picture, with hourly earnings rising 4.3% from a year earlier, mostly level with the pace of wage growth since the spring. The August report reinforced market expectations that the Fed will hold interest rates steady at its next meeting, in mid-September.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.