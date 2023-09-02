Less swiping, more face time: Niche speed-dating offers a specialized alternative to online romance

Speed-dating is structured mingling that usually involves two groups: a stationary group and a mobile group. One group will sit down the entire time, and the other group will move around the room like an assembly line, talking to each stationary person for a few minutes before moving on to the next. Citing frustrations with dating apps and the struggle to find common ground, local singles are turning to events that combine online dating’s variety, the intimacy of face-to-face contact, and a built-in ice-breaker in the form of a niche interest or activity.

“Where do you meet people as an adult outside of school?” said Pineda. After searching for answers online, he attended an event hosted by Skip the Small Talk , a company that hosts speed-dating, “speed-friending,” and other relationship-building activities that attempt to work past surface-level chatter and initiate intimate conversations.

When Aldrin Pineda, 35, moved to Boston in 2019, he was unsure of where he could make meaningful connections.

Skip the Small Talk’s twist on speed-dating revolves around prompts for conversation like: “In what ways are you different from the person you were five years ago? In what ways are you the same?” Another directs participants to describe themselves through the eyes of someone who cares about them.

Pineda enjoyed the events so much that he started helping out the facilitators when he wasn’t taking part, and on one of those nights, a participant approached him and introduced herself. They exchanged numbers, eventually becoming romantically involved for several months until she moved back to Germany.

“It wasn’t going to be a long-term partnership,” said Pineda, “but it was just beautiful to meet someone in a strange city and connect.”

Before she moved, the pair attended one of Skip the Small Talk’s speed-friending events together. “My first conversation, the question they asked was “How are you, really?” And I was just totally honest with this person,” Pineda said. “Like, ‘I’m here to say goodbye to this person that I had a really romantic season with,’ and I told her the story, this poor stranger.”

“We find consistently that people, every so often, feel a little self-conscious about how deeply they share,” said Ashley Kirsner, founder of Skip the Small Talk, which hosts events in Boston and other cities nationwide. “But also consistently, people are rhappy with how much their partner shared or even wish that their partner had shared more deeply.” Kirsner, who studied psychology at Cornell University, started her company in Boston after doing research on loneliness, self-disclosure, and mindfulness.

“When I’m just really tired of online dating and mindless swiping, it’s nice to connect with someone even though it may not lead to another call,” said Pineda.

A Skip the Small Talk gathering at the Aeronaut Brewing Company in 2017. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe/file

Vexation with dating apps is also a starting point for other organizations trying to foster relationships through a speed-dating model. Tantra Speed Date facilitates events in Boston and other cities through tantra — a practice that Guy Shahar, cofounder of The Tantra Institute, explains is multifaceted and oftentimes misunderstood.

“For the purposes of the dating event, one of the aspects of tantra that we’re really focused on is presence.” Shahar said. “How do I bring my attention to the person in front of me, and what kind of connection is there? What do we want to create together? Relationships should be a creation.”

At Tantra Speed Date events, participants are guided through short exercises with partners that change with every new activity. Some are verbal, and some are physical. Some involve partner yoga, and others include dancing or movement. “It’s a step-by-step thing where you don’t have to think of the most amazing thing to say to impress someone,” said Shahar. “You just have to follow the action to see if you have chemistry together.”

Shahar explained that in the Tantra Speed Date space, there is no room for technology.

“The people that come to this event are really people looking for a higher consciousness. They’re usually people frustrated by the lack of consciousness they’re experiencing even with people they match with,” said Shahar. “The people that come to this event are generally people who are tired of online dating. It feels inefficient. It creates a cycle of hopelessness.”

Beyond his speed-date success, Pineda said he’s had his fair share of cyclical dating app experiences. “On dating apps … you’re at the mercy of technology,” Pineda said. “How hot am I compared to the other guys on this app? And who is the algorithm going to show me to? There’s a lot of that weird, machine-in-the-middle.”

Despite his criticisms about the endless options, incessant ghosting, and lackluster connections that are pervasive on the apps, Pineda re-downloaded them onto his phone in August. However, he did say that his relationship with the woman he met in person at Skip the Small Talk stood apart from the rest. “It felt very different because she was a person first versus words and pictures on a screen.”

Jonathan Krieger, founder of Quirk Events — a company that hosts board game speed-dating, trivia nights, and other game-based activities in Boston and New York — finds that technology in general has disrupted the dating scene.

“Every year, we trend as a society toward people who are constantly on their phones and interacting with people on their phones,” Krieger said. “At our events ... people aren’t on their phones. They’re truly engaged with the game and the people there.”

Quirk Events’ board game speed-dating events feature rotating 15- to 20-minute game sessions of Jenga or the “terrible dates” card game, Red Flags.

“The first time you see a Jenga tower fall, it kind of breaks the ice,” Krieger said. He said when he looks around the room, he can see those teetering block towers induce laughter, joy, and connection, even if people don’t end up getting a phone number or scheduling their next date.

“People are a lot more starved and hungry for a thing where there’s interpersonal interaction, where they really get to meet people,” Krieger said. “Part of what’s happening post-pandemic is that people have kind of retracted into their insular groups. … Just going out and meeting strangers in person is exciting.”

Elena Giardina can be reached at elena.giardina@globe.com.