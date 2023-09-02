Bird sightings from Mass Audubon

Berkshire County: A common gallinule in the marsh on Town Beach Road in Richmond, and single sightings of a yellow-bellied flycatcher and an alder flycatcher in Pittsfield.

Notable reports last week were seabirds recorded on a pelagic trip to the canyons at the edge of the continental shelf, as well as a lark bunting at Martha’s Vineyard, both Baird’s and buff-breasted sandpipers from several areas, and continuing small flocks of red crossbills in Franklin County.

Bristol County: Two Caspian terns at West Beach in Westport and another Caspian tern at Broad Cove in Somerset, and two great cormorants, two great shearwaters, and four purple martins at Gooseberry Neck in Westport.

Cape Cod: Single Baird’s sandpipers at Old Harbor in Sandwich and South Cape Beach State Park in Mashpee, a pomarine jaeger and a long-tailed jaeger at Race Point in Provincetown, single yellow-bellied flycatchers on Strong Island in Chatham and Wing Island in Brewster, an olive-sided flycatcher and a cliff swallow at Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary in South Wellfleet, and two continuing blue grosbeaks at the Frances A. Crane Wildlife Management Area in Falmouth.

Essex County: Single lark sparrows at Plum Island in Newburyport and Halibut Point State Park in Rockport, six Caspian terns at Plum Island as well as a yellow-crowned night-heron, at least five Western sandpipers, three willow flycatchers, and an orchard oriole. Another orchard oriole also sighted at Sally Milligan Park in Beverly.

Franklin County: Small numbers of red crossbills at the Montague Plains Wildlife Management Area in Montague, along Shaw Road in Warwick, and in the spruce bog on Gale Road in Warwick, as well as 11 white-rumped sandpipers and a black-bellied plover on Caldwell Road in Northfield.

Hampden County: A little blue heron, two stilt sandpipers, a sanderling, and a buff-breasted sandpiper at the Longmeadow Flats in Longmeadow.

Hampshire County: Four sandhill cranes in the Meadows Conservation Area near Arcadia Wildlife Sanctuary in Northampton, and upland sandpiper, a whimbrel, a Baird’s sandpiper, a short-billed dowitcher, a dickcissel, and two lark sparrows in the East Meadows in Northampton, another dickcissel and a blue grosbeak at the Honey Pot in Hadley, a Baird’s sandpiper on the Hampshire County side of the Holyoke Dam, an orchard oriole at the Hampshire College Farm in Amherst, and a Bonaparte’s gull and a common tern at the Quabbin Reservoir Visitor Center in Belchertown.

Martha’s Vineyard: A lark bunting and two blue-gray gnatcatchers near Wasque Point, Edgartown, on Chappaquiddick Island, a marbled godwit at Eel Pond in Edgartown, a yellow-crowned night-heron at Sheriff’s Meadow pond, and a common raven in West Tisbury. Reports from an overnight pelagic trip to the canyons south of Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket included at least 25 Audubon’s shearwaters, three band-rumped storm-petrels, a white-faced storm-petrel, three long-tailed jaegers, a South Polar skua, and a prothonotary warbler.

Middlesex County: Several Cape May warblers at Waitt’s Mount in Malden, a lark sparrow at Danehy Park in Cambridge, a laughing gull at the Cambridge Reservoir in Waltham, and a Philadelphia vireo at Mount Auburn Cemetery in Cambridge.

Nantucket: A Northern shoveler at Coskata-Coatue Wildlife Refuge, two purple martins at the Linda Loring Nature Foundation, and common raven seen on Wood Hollow Road.

Norfolk County: A little blue heron in the Squantum Marshes in Quincy, a yellow-crowned night-heron at Squantum Point Park, and a lesser black-backed gull at Orchard Beach in Squantum.

Plymouth County: Three continuing sandhill cranes off South Street in the Halifax area, six marbled godwits, 45 white-rumped sandpipers, and 22 red knots at Plymouth Beach, a royal tern seen on Delano Road in Marion, a buff-breasted sandpiper at the Shifting Lots Preserve at Ellisville Harbor in Plymouth, and a Tennessee warbler and a magnolia warbler at Duxbury Beach.

Suffolk County: A pileated woodpecker at Allandale Woods in West Roxbury, single red-shouldered hawks in Franklin Park and the Arnold Arboretum of Harvard University, a hooded merganser at Chandler Pond in Boston, a ring-necked duck at the Chestnut Hill Reservoir, a yellow-crowned night-heron at Rumney Marsh in Revere, a whimbrel at the Greenway in Winthrop, and a calling flyover dickcissel in Boston.

Worcester County: Three black vultures over Mount Wachusett in Princeton, a semipalmated plover at the Westboro Wildlife Management Area in Westborough, four Cape May warblers at the Cass Meadow Conservation Area in Athol, and eight red crossbills at the Birch Hill Wildlife Management Area in Winchendon.

For more information about bird sightings go to www.massaudubon.org.