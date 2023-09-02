Expect sunny weather and rising temperatures during the Labor Day weekend

Both Boston and Worcester had their second-wettest summer on record. The year 1955 had more precipitation but it also had a hurricane. August that year was particularly wet with 12 to around 20 inches of precipitation in that one month alone.

A quick look at the past three months shows one of the wettest summers on record. The folks at the National Weather service have put together some statistics about the summer that has just concluded. Remember for weather record purposes summer is June, July and August although astronomically autumn won’t begin until the 23rd of September.

Back on Memorial Day weekend, I was forecasting gorgeous weather as the unofficial start of summer began. I couldn’t have imagined all the rain nor the lack of heat that would ensue.

A look at climate conditions in Boston in June, July, and August. NWS

A look at rain in locations in New England. NWS

In addition to all the rainfall there wasn’t much heat. Ninety degree weather was absent from much of the region. But humidity was high, so even without the heat it still felt like summer.

Locations in New England saw a relatively small number of days with 90 degree temperatures this summer. NWS

High pressure has now taken control, and there will be an absence of rainfall for the next week. By Saturday afternoon temperatures will be around 80 degrees and into the mid-80s on Sunday.

Warm and increasingly humid air is coming to New England to start September. NOAA

The trend is going to be for warmer and more humid weather to arrive by the end of the holiday weekend. Some areas may actually see 90 degree weather returning and I don’t recommend taking out your air conditioners.

As the kids head back to school classrooms conditions will be heating up next week. Monday through Wednesday will bring the warmest weather with highs well into the 80s.

Warmer-than-average conditions are likely to continue through mid-month. NOAA

Unlike much of the summer ,when a trough was dominating the Eastern United States, a ridge of high pressure will continue to be the predominant weather feature much of the upcoming week.

Eventually a cold front will slip eastward, knocking back the humidity and temperatures. That will happen sometime later next week. Until then the calendar may have flipped to September but the weather is going to feel more like August.