‘Fins Up Forever,’ Jimmy Buffett mourned in Boston, where he sought cancer treatment

During his performance , Buffett sprinkled in regional references during the anthem, including to a “Nantucket cutie,” who maybe “came down from Freeport,” [Maine] and to locally-caught quahogs.

Buffett performed his iconic “Margaritaville” at the event billed as “Boston Strong: An evening of Support and Celebration.” Like all acts, he performed for free for a show that raised more than $1.5 million for the One Fund, set up to aid the victims.

In May of 2013, when Boston grieved for the victims of the Boston Marathon bombings, Jimmy Buffett joined hometown musicians James Taylor, Aerosmith, the Dropkick Murphys and other musical luminaries to perform a benefit concert at TD Garden.

Buffet died Friday at his home on Long Island four years after being diagnosed with Merkel Cell Skin Cancer, his family wrote in an obituary released Saturday night. He was 76.

His final performance was a surprise appearance in July in Rhode Island, the obituary said. Buffett joined Mac McAnally, a longtime member of his Coral Reefer Band, during a show in Portsmouth, on July 2, the Providence Journal reported.

Buffett’s health issues brought him to Boston.His family asked that donations in his name be made to Brigham and Women’s Hospital or the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, along with MD Andersen Cancer Center in Houston and Jimmy Buffett’s Singing Foundation for Change.

In May, after a checkup in Boston, Buffett announced was hospitalized in to “address some issues that needed some immediate attention” and would cancel a show in Charleston, S.C.

“Getting old is not for sissies, I promise you,” he wrote on X in May.

He died “surrounded by his family, friends, music and dogs,” according to a statement posted to his social media accounts and to his website early Saturday morning.

“He lived his life like a song till the very last breath and will be missed beyond measure by so many,” the statement said.

Buffett, whose Caribbean-themed music made every day seem like vacation, was mourned by his legion of fans proudly known as “Parrot Heads.” He was a familiar presence in New England, performing everywhere from Fenway Park in Boston, to Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, and the Xfinity Center in Mansfield.

“No one did music, or lived life, quite like Jimmy Buffett,” the Xfinity Center posted Saturday on X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter. “His laid-back, island vibes brought his fans endless joy through his music and live performances. Sending a heartfelt farewell to the music legend.”

Buffett’s latest performance in Boston was in August 2018 at Fenway Park, a show the Globe described at the time as “smooth sailing.”

“‘Little did I know that just by being authentic and moving to Key West and writing about it, it would turn into this. That was never planned. To be successful would be wonderful but the chances of that happening and pulling that gold ring are minuscule, but I was lucky enough to do it,”” Buffett told the Globe ahead of the show.

The Boston area itself has also left its mark on him. He wrote the song “Boat Drinks” after leaving former Bruin Derek Sanderson’s bar in Boston on a cold night and he has credited WBCN DJ Charles Laquidara as an early supporter. Buffett also “recalled nights at Paul’s Mall and the Jazz Workshop, as well as the Chicken Box on Nantucket,” the Globe reported.

And Margaritaville — the aptly named brand themed all things Jimmy Buffett and vacation relaxation — is also in the works to bring a restaurant to Faneuil Hall in Boston. The location’s website offers no details as to opening dates, but a spokesperson for Margaritaville said there had been “some delays” with getting the location open and there was not a confirmed date available to share yet.

“Artist, performer, writer, navigator, friend, and entrepreneur - it is hard to imagine anyone who has ever brought so much fun to so many,” Margaritaville said in a statement posted to social media and to their website. “What Jimmy loved most was getting on a stage - big, small, indoors, outdoors, anywhere in the world - and changing the attitude and latitude of audiences to a vacation state of mind.”

“We celebrate his life, believe his spirit lives on like a never-ending encore, and will see his radiant smile and that twinkle in his eye when we look towards the sun and will continue to share his way of life wherever, whenever we can,” the statement reads. “Fins Up Forever.”





Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her @breannekovatch.