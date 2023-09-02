Four Boston city councilors urge state of emergency be declared at Mass. and Cass

In the letter, which Murphy posted on social media , the four councilors claim that “dramatic intervention is vital” after years of attempted solutions and call upon the commission to declare a state of emergency at the Board of Health’s Sept. 13 meeting.

Doing so would give Mayor Michelle Wu’s administration “more flexibility to respond to the ongoing tragedy of substance use disorder, mental illness, open use of illegal drugs, violence, criminality, and disturbance of urban life,” Councilors Erin Murphy, Frank Baker, Michael Flaherty, and Council President Ed Flynn wrote in a Friday letter to the commission.

Four Boston City Councilors are urging the city’s Public Health Commission to declare a state of emergency around the Mass . and Cass area, which continues to host tent encampments and a slew of illegal activities despite new city efforts to clean up the area.

The letter stops short, however, of offering specific guidance on how to best handle the troubled intersection at Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard or how to best leverage the state of emergency.

Murphy chairs the council’s Public Health, Homelessness, and Recovery Committee, and Baker serves as vice-chair. Flaherty chairs the council’s Public Safety and Criminal Justice Committee.

The letter comes after Mayor Michelle Wu announced a new strategy to curb violence in the area last month. Wu’s plan includes an ordinance that would make it easier to clear tent encampments and plans to open up a safe sleeping space that could fit up to 30 people, the Globe previously reported.

In their letter, the four councilors say Wu’s proposal to create a shelter site near Albany Street and Massachusetts Avenue would “continue adding to the undue burden already shouldered by the South End and Roxbury Neighborhoods,” and that “politically expedient solutions that do not address the underlying problems” threaten to worsen the situation at Mass. and Cass.

They allege that the situation at Mass. and Cass has worsened in recent months, and outside care providers have begun to pull out of the area.

“Businesses are suffering, youth activity programs have been jeopardized, and our first responders are subject to dangerous conditions,” they wrote in the letter.

For the week of August 13, the Boston Police Department filed 170 incident reports in the area, up from 76 for the entire month of January 2022, according to the letter. That month marked the last time Mayor Wu attempted to clear tents from the intersection, but the crowds returned.

Meanwhile, city data show the number of people who received substance use treatment in Boston rose 57 percent from June to July, according to the letter.

The four councilors further cite states of emergency declared during the COVID-19 pandemic and, recently, by Governor Maura Healey to help the commonwealth address an influx of migrants, which is overwhelming its shelter system.

“We know there is no magical solution at Mass and Cass, that the humanitarian crisis was not created overnight and will not be cured that way,” the four councilors wrote in the letter. “But we believe that the human cost is too great to delay significant, concrete action any further.”

Representatives of the Boston Public Health Commission or the mayor’s office could not immediately be reached for comment on Saturday.

Daniel Kool can be reached at daniel.kool@globe.com. Follow him @dekool01.