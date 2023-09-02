Mass. State Police respond to alleged mid-air crime on flight to Boston

State Troopers and detectives met the plane upon its arrival and commenced an investigation, which determined that the potential crime took place in the air, mid-flight.

State Police were notified of a “potential criminal act” on American Airlines Flight 1441 around 10 a.m., according to the agency.

Massachusetts State Police responded Saturday morning to a crime — of some sort — alleged to have taken place on a flight to Boston from Charlotte, N.C.

“Potential crimes that occur mid-flight fall under federal jurisdiction, thus federal authorities have asserted said jurisdiction over this matter,” Dave Procopio, a spokesperson for the agency, said in a statement emailed Saturday.

It was not immediately clear what took place, who was involved, or whether a suspect was taken into custody.

“The crew reported a possible security issue after landing,” according to a statement by the Federal Aviation Administration.

The Airbus A321 departed Charlotte Douglas International Airport before landing around 10 a.m. at Logan, according to the FAA.

The agency referred additional questions to the airline and local authorities.

American Airlines confirmed that law enforcement met the flight upon its arrival.

“We take this matter very seriously and are fully cooperating with law enforcement in their investigation, as safety and security are our highest priorities,” a spokesperson for American Airlines said in a statement.

The case was referred to the Federal Bureau of Investigations and the U.S. Attorney, according to MSP. In his earlier statement, Procopio said MSP would have no further comment, citing the issue of jurisdiction.

Kristen Setera, a spokesperson for the FBI in Boston, confirmed that the FBI also responded but otherwise declined to comment.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Daniel Kool can be reached at daniel.kool@globe.com. Follow him @dekool01.