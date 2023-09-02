Pembroke man killed early Saturday after crashing pickup into tree in Duxbury

Police responded to a report of a crash in the area 61 North St. at around 1:15 a.m., Carbone said.

The driver, identified as 49-year-old Jason Haen, was pronounced dead at South Shore Hospital in South Weymouth, Duxbury Police Chief Michael Carbone said in a statement.

A Pembroke man was killed early Saturday morning after crashing his pickup truck into a tree on the side of a Duxbury road, according to police.

There, officers found a heavily damaged 2019 Ford F-150 which had collided with a large tree, according to the statement.

A witness was performing CPR on the driver when officers arrived. It appeared he had been ejected, Carbone said.

Advertisement

Police and fire took over life-saving efforts and Duxbury fire personnel transported Haen to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to the statement.

A preliminary investigation suggests speed may have been a factor in the crash, Carbone said. It also indicates Haen was alone in the pickup and that no other vehicles were involved.

The incident is under investigation by Duxbury police and the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, according to the statement.









Jesús Marrero Suárez can be reached at jesus.marrerosuarez@globe.com. Follow him @jmarrerosuarez.