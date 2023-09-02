Property stolen through open dorm windows at BU, officials say

Around 4 a.m., an unknown person entered the dormitory at 191 Bay State Road “through an open window on the ground level” and took property from inside the residence, according to the release.

In both robberies, a suspect gained access to the residence through an open window, according to a campus alert sent around 5:45 p.m. Saturday.

Boston University Police are reminding students to lock their doors and windows following a pair of robberies on Bay State Road early Saturday morning.

Elsewhere, sometime between 3 and 6 a.m., plucked property through an open window at 133 Bay State Road but did not enter the dormitory, according to BUPD.

It was not clear what was taken in either case.

The pair of robberies follow an Aug. 22 break-in at 111 Bay State Road , initially reported by MIT Police, according to the alert. Police are investigating whether any of the three incidents are related.

“The information we have suggests that the suspect is targeting accessible open or unlocked windows,” BUPD said in the alert. “We are asking the community to secure doors, accessible windows, and to lock security screens.”

BUPD referred questions about the break-ins to Boston University spokesperson Colin Riley.

Riley said the university had no additional information on either reported robbery , both of which remain under investigation.

Riley said “this is a big move-in weekend” for students arriving on campus, and said he hoped officers will be able to identify a suspect. In the meantime, he reiterated that students, especially those on the ground level, should lock their windows.

Anyone with information regarding the incidents is asked to contact BUPD at (617) 353-2121.

