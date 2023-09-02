Seven shot, one fatally, in drive-by shooting in Lynn, according to district attorney

LYNN — One person was killed and six others injured in a drive-by shooting of a party in Lynn early Saturday morning, the Essex district attorney said in a late morning press conference.

Police responded to 189 Essex St. at 2:20 a.m. following multiple calls for shots fired. There, they found a “chaotic scene,” with seven people suffering from gunshot wounds, District Attorney Paul Tucker told reporters across the street from the shooting scene.

One person died, and two were injured critically and are fighting for their lives, he said. The other four are expected to survive.