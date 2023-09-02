Seven shot, one fatally, in drive-by shooting in Lynn, according to district attorney

LYNN — One person was killed and six others injured in a drive-by shooting of a party in Lynn early Saturday morning, the Essex district attorney said in a late morning press conference.
Police responded to 189 Essex St. at 2:20 a.m. following multiple calls for shots fired. There, they found a “chaotic scene,” with seven people suffering from gunshot wounds, District Attorney Paul Tucker told reporters across the street from the shooting scene.
One person died, and two were injured critically and are fighting for their lives, he said. The other four are expected to survive.
“This is a terrible act of violence that’s torn at the fabric of this neighborhood and this city,” Tucker said.
Authorities did not immediately identify the victims. Tucker said the investigation continues as police try to identify who was involved.
Lynn Police Chief Christopher Reddy called for residents to give police any information they might have.
“Gun violence like this needs to stop, and we need your help,” he said.
