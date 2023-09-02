Where hope lives

“Every day, young people are lying dead on the ground,” he says. “The insecurity is so high, the young people go away from the country because they cannot study, cannot work, there is no electricity, there is no way to survive there.”

“I cannot show you this because it is so sad,” he says, looking down at the images punctuated by the sound of gunshots. When the shooting stops, he holds up the screen to show bloodied bodies on the street, the aftermath of murders by the gangs that rule his hometown of Port au Prince.

SALEM — His new language fails him when John Wesner Jeune tries to explain why he left Haiti. So he scrolls through his phone for a video sent by a friend.

Chance alone put Wesner Jeune, 30, on his punishing path. He was born in a once-happy country, to which foreign intervention, lawlessness, and natural disaster have laid waste. Chance preserved him long enough so that he could flee Haiti, going first to Chile, where he tried to make a life, meeting his wife and having his baby boy. When Chile grew hostile to immigrants like him, it was chance, too, that helped him survive the long journey north, where he passed through seven countries by bus and foot.

It was chance that brought him to Massachusetts after he presented himself at the Texas border, and chance again — happy chance — that landed Wesner Jeune and his family here, in emergency housing in former dormitories at Salem State University.

In this shelter, run by longtime North Shore housing provider Centerboard, Wesner Jeune and 103 other families have found the kind of welcome every person in need deserves. They’ve landed in a city that has been especially hospitable to homeless families — donations from the community have poured in — with a university all too happy to offer up its vacant housing and whatever other support Centerboard needs.

“We have gone to other places ready for a fight,” says Mark DeJoie, Centerboard’s CEO. “We have to argue that these people, and we, are not going to ruin the neighborhood. I’m still waiting for someone from Salem to get mad at us. I don’t think Salem State has said ‘no’ to us once.”

Immigrants like Wesner Jeune and his family have been pouring into Massachusetts since late last year, straining the state’s shelter system and forcing communities all over to improvise and convert hotels and dorms to temporary housing. The response has been ugly in some places. Last weekend, neo-Nazis brought hateful protests to three Woburn hotels housing mostly Haitian immigrants. And some recent arrivals have languished in hotels without enough staff to guide them, prompting Governor Maura Healey to activate the National Guard to coordinate services for them. The surge has been expensive, and shows no signs of abating.

But here in Salem, Centerboard and its partners have provided a model of service: on-site care coordinators, a food pantry and laundry, legal and health care help, summer programming and school enrollment help for kids, English classes and a feeling of community. Around lunchtime on a recent beautiful day, kids rolled around on donated bikes as grown-ups chatted outside their homes or set off for appointments, and the delicious smell of home cooking hung in the air.

Three-quarters of the 104 families housed here — most living two to a townhouse with shared kitchens and living spaces — are immigrants. The rest were born in the US, or arrived long ago. Recent immigrants like Wesner Jeune and his family live alongside people like Kristina Cruz, 28, who was born in the United States and landed in the Salem shelter with her husband and three children after the rent on their two-bedroom apartment in Dorchester went up, she and her husband lost their jobs, and they were evicted.

And like Donia Ali, 20, whose Sudanese family spent years in a refugee camp on the border between Libya and Egypt before they were resettled here in 2016, and who cares for her blind father and translates for her family while she studies biology at UMass Boston. Her family was evicted from their Boston apartment in February, but Ali, who is determined to become a doctor, still managed to pass all of her courses with As and Bs.

“Since I have been in this shelter, I am feeling good,” she says. “I’m getting all the help I need. At first it felt odd to share a house with somebody, but the people are so nice, I consider them family at this point.”

As caring as this community is, everybody wants out.

“I dream of a better life, a good life,” says Wilson Pierre, 30, a husband and a father of two babies whose journey from Haiti mirrored Wesner Jeune’s. “I dream for my sons to go to school, to become great persons in this society, to go to college and become … someone who has value.”

Pierre is studying English and wants to get his GED and eventually study information technology. But like so many of the immigrants arriving here, he is desperate for a work permit that has been delayed by a massive federal backlog.

Wesner Jeune is immensely grateful for all of the help he’s getting in Salem, but he, too, is desperate for a job.

“I would like to take part in the progress of this country, to pay taxes, to take part in everything,” he says.

No community anywhere is perfect, but this corner of Salem surely has more strivers and optimists and determination per square foot than any place on the planet. The residents have hopes so immense — and faith in this country so unshakeable — that many of them risked their lives to get here.

How lucky we are to have them.

Globe columnist Yvonne Abraham can be reached at yvonne.abraham@globe.com. Follow her @GlobeAbraham.