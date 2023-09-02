Shooting at Louisiana high school football game kills 1 person and wounds another, police say

PORT ALLEN, La. — A shooting during halftime of a high school football game Friday night in Louisiana left one teen dead and a man wounded, police said.

The shooting at Port Allen High School near Baton Rouge killed a 15-year-old boy, while a 28-year-old man suffered unknown injuries, West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Landon Groger said, according to a WAFB-TV report.

A medical helicopter and an ambulance were dispatched to the scene to transport the victims to hospitals, police said.