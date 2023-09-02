Trump is unfit by many measures, including the Constitution’s

Section 3 of the 14th Amendment renders Trump unfit. Unfortunately, special counsel Jack Smith delicately dances around the traitorous events of that horrible day in a four-count indictment charging basically fraud and obstruction of Congress (together with violation of the Ku Klux Klan Act for seeking to disenfranchise voters of color), which remarkably never uses the words “insurrection” or “sedition” or “treason.” It’s like telling the story of Noah but leaving out the part about the flood.

Re “The Constitution won’t save us from Donald Trump” by Kimberly Atkins Stohr (Opinion, Aug. 24): Donald Trump entered politics with his infamous efforts to disqualify, first, Barack Obama from the presidency (over the ludicrous claim that Obama was born in Kenya) and then, in the 2016 race, his rival Ted Cruz because the Texas senator was born in Canada (albeit to a US citizen mother). So it is ironic that Trump continues to dodge his own disqualification for office for his having led an insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021.

Legal commentators have praised this as clever strategy and pragmatism, foreseeing a leaner, swifter trial. But what is the cost of leaving out the most heinous and historically consequential part of the story? Future presidents, including potentially Trump himself, may find comfort in knowing that a failed coup will be treated like a stock fraud case instead of an attempted overthrow of our government.

The Constitution’s disqualification clause was used against rebels after the Civil War, a socialist congressman who was outspoken against US entry into World War I, and most recently a county commissioner in New Mexico who participated in the Jan. 6 mob. Trump should be added to this short list for the sake of his own just punishment and humiliation, but even more to state clearly for the record that such disloyal conduct has rendered him unfit for public office.

Trump dodged this fate in the Mueller investigation and in two impeachments. The opportunity to rid our politics of him cannot be missed again.

Mark S. Brodin

Newton

The writer is a professor and Michael and Helen Lee Distinguished Scholar at Boston College Law School.





Our children will ask us why we failed to challenge seditious behavior

Anyone who watched the events of Jan. 6, 2021, saw with their own eyes the evidence that Donald Trump was the ringleader of a plot to overthrow our democracy (“The Constitution won’t save us from Donald Trump”). As the leader of a coup attempt, he is constitutionally ineligible to run for the presidency. Americans who believe in the rule of law must demand that the Constitution be respected. That means Trump cannot be a candidate.

Fear of a wrong-headed ruling from our ethically challenged Supreme Court should not keep us from enforcing the law. Kimberly Atkins Stohr is right in noting that the Supreme Court has tried, both historically and recently, to neutralize the power of the 14th Amendment. However, our children will ask why, with the clear text of the Constitution on our side, we failed to challenge seditious behavior from an elected leader.

If the court dilutes our democracy by allowing Trump to run, it will do so at its peril, since it will further erode the already precarious level of trust and good faith it needs in order to maintain any semblance of dignity. At the very least, Trump should not be on the Massachusetts primary ballot in the 2024 election.

Colin Cass

Franklin

Kathleen Trefethen

Franklin