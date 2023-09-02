First debate gets GOP primary up and running

Beyond that, as Lehigh pointed out, the Fox moderators need to pin down the candidates on how they’d approach our biggest challenges, such as climate change. Not only did they allow the candidates to evade the question but they didn’t go after disingenuous responses, such as when two of the candidates argued that China and India need to do more but not the United States. The moderators should have asked, “What should be the obligation of countries that have contributed the most greenhouse gases to the atmosphere?”

Re “In GOP presidential debate, Asa Hutchinson and Nikki Haley are the big winners” (Opinion, Aug. 25): I agree with Scot Lehigh. Hutchinson and Haley each had thoughtful, measured responses combined with a positive tone. Hopefully, the Republican Party will move beyond anger and grievance and get serious about solving problems.

Avoiding responsibility when our country is the number two polluter is irresponsible. Besides, why not be a leader and demonstrate that meaningful action doesn’t have to hurt the economy?

Marjorie Lee

Wayland





You’d think catastrophic weather events would get their attention

Sabrina Shankman’s article “Climate action needed in wake of extreme weather” (Page A1, Aug. 28) is an important piece of journalism that points out how a fraction of a degree of warming can have major impacts — for example on the amount of sea-level rise, coral reef loss, and excess heat we will experience. Shankman notes that the world is failing to meet the targets of the 2015 Paris Agreement.

Yet most Republican candidates refuse to fully address the human activity that has caused climate change or commit to efforts to do anything about it. Why? Is it because fossil fuel money is funding their campaigns? Or because stoking the culture wars is popular with their base? Or because asking citizens to face inconvenient truths is, well, inconvenient?

Whatever the reason, they ought to stop treating the world as their own private sandbox. We need leaders who can face the difficult moment we are in with intelligence, vision, and humanity.

Mary Ellen Schloss

Scituate





It was the Fox audience members, not the hopefuls on stage, that gave her pause

My takeaway from the first debate of the 2024 Republican primary came much more from the audience and less from the candidates themselves. Anyone watching could have gleaned two things: The GOP has totally embraced corruption, and the party is plagued by ignorance.

Watching the crowd assembled, I saw demonstrations of ignorance regarding the democratic process, surrounding how elections function, of global affairs, of current economics, and of any scientific or medical knowledge.

Any substantive discussion that the candidates attempted regarding policy was lost on the audience and thus a waste of their time. The only rhetoric that landed was a rehash of the former president’s conspiracy theories and proven falsehoods. The GOP an interested observer might have been looking for is lost.

Melissa Gallinaro

Easton





Hutchinson and Christie would rather desert their party than have Trump’s back?

In the first GOP primary debate, former Arkansas governor Asa Hutchinson and former New Jersey governor Chris Christie both said they would not support Donald Trump as the nominee for president if he is criminally convicted. Someone should ask Hutchinson and Christie which would be worse for the Republican Party: backing the former president, even if he is convicted? Or allowing our country to fall into further decline while Democrats push their left-wing agenda for another four years?

The answer should be obvious. But it’s apparent that Hutchinson and Christie can’t see the forest for the trees.

JoAnn Lee Frank

Clearwater, Fla.