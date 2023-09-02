Breaking the cycle of post-prison homelessness

“Securing stable housing consistently ranked among the biggest concerns for those just released from prison,” according to the Boston Reentry Study, conducted by Harvard University’s Program in Criminal Justice in collaboration with the Massachusetts Department of Correction.

A fortunate few get to return to families and homes and the lives they left behind. But years in prison can also destroy the ties that used to bind individuals to loved ones and to the communities they were once a part of.

Each year some 60,000 men and women who call Massachusetts home are released from prison — state, county, or federal.

The study followed 122 men and women who left prison to return to Boston-area communities. Six months after leaving prison, 35 percent were still staying in “temporary or marginal housing,” including shelters. After 12 months that number grew to 43 percent.

Those with behavioral health needs or a history of drug addiction experienced higher rates of homelessness and “often cycle between shelters, jails and psychiatric institutions,” according to a study by the Justice Center at the Council of State Governments.

For a city now wrestling with how to deal with the homeless encampment known as Mass. and Cass, the issue is an all too familiar one.

At least one small piece of the puzzle means keeping the formerly incarcerated out of that toxic mix.

The Wu administration began beefing up the Office of Returning Citizens nearly a year ago with the appointment of David Mayo as director and a vastly increased budget — all aimed at providing better services to some 3,000 formerly incarcerated individuals who seek its help.

This week the administration announced a $1.1 million grant program for rapid rehousing to, as Mayor Michelle Wu put in announcing the plan, “empower our returning citizens to not just reintegrate but also thrive in their communities” and to “support the city’s mission to build trust and rapport with constituents in our efforts to combat recidivism.”

That is, of course, the end game here. People with stable housing — and a job — are better able to break that vicious cycle of prison and homelessness.

The grant money comes from the city’s pool of American Rescue Plan Act funds and is set to be awarded at the end of October — likely to fund one or two programs runs by nonprofits. Generally rapid rehousing programs provide short-term rental assistance with intensive case management so that subsidies to recipients can taper off as they achieve stability in their lives and in the community.

The goal, according to the grant application, is to avoid evictions “of already marginalized individuals” and can include affordable housing programs, single-room occupancy housing, or renting with friends or family.

The city isn’t fighting this fight alone. The state has allocated $1.5 million for its program to connect “parolees to sober and transitional housing.”

However, the state approach seems, well, dated by comparison:

“We have created a database of housing options for releasing inmates at risk for homelessness,” DOC says on its website. “Each prison uses a certified Housing Search Specialist to access residential programs, shelters, and sober houses as options to consider while working on reentry plans.”

Contrast that with the Community and Restorative Justice Unit of the Vermont Department of Corrections, which has existed since 2005. It maintains partnerships with 18 community providers throughout the state (all listed on its website), that provide housing and services to some 500 individuals each year under Vermont DOC funding.

Do programs like Vermont’s work? Well, two numbers tell an encouraging story: 83 percent of those enrolled last year were not charged with a new crime while in the program and 67 percent were employed, enrolled in an educational or training program, or received income-sustaining benefits. And 38 percent exited to permanent housing (the state’s goal remains at 60 percent).

Vermont’s program — and its transparency around data — is a model for what can be accomplished by people and institutions that truly care about setting a place at the table for those returning from prison.

“It’s easy for people to throw us away,” the now gainfully employed and housed Arlis Evans says in a video on the city’s Office of Returning Citizens website. Evans has proven them wrong. Others will too — if given a chance.

