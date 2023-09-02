Auburn’s running game too much for UMass football to handle

AUBURN, Ala. — Robby Ashford rushed for three first-half touchdowns as Auburn defeated UMass, 59-14, on Saturday in Hugh Freeze’s debut as the Tigers’ head coach.

Ashford, the Tigers’ 2022 starting quarterback, was used in red-zone packages to complement new starter and Michigan State transfer Payton Thorne. Thorne threw for 141 yards and a touchdown in his Auburn (1-0) debut.

Damari Alston scored a rushing touchdown on the Tigers’ first drive, while freshman Jeremiah Cobb broke a 42-yard touchdown run on the second carry of his college career. The Tigers rushed for 294 yards.