Boston College football loses season opener to Northern Illinois in overtime

The Eagles erased a 14-point, fourth-quarter deficit, and took the lead in OT, but the Huskies sealed it on a 1-yard touchdown run from quarterback Rocky Lombardi.

If Saturday’s 27-24 overtime loss to Northern Illinois at Alumni Stadium is any indication, though, the 2023 season may be more of the same.

Throughout the offseason and preseason, members of the Boston College football team vowed, in unison, that last year was fully in the past and that this year would be different.

BC alternated quarterbacks throughout the game. Redshirt sophomore Emmett Morehead started and struggled, before Thomas Castellanos replaced him on the third drive.

Advertisement

Castellanos, a sophomore transfer from Central Florida, broke free for a 29-yard gain on his first play. After that, it was more of the same.

The offensive line looked slightly less inept than it did last year. The Eagles averaged 6.4 yards per carry for a total of 90 on the ground before the break. Otherwise, the BC offense struggled mightily the entire half, gaining just 45 yards in the air.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Northern Illinois wasn’t much better offensively early, but Antario Brown hauled in a 7-yard touchdown pass to put the Huskies ahead with 2:44 left in the half.

Sam Candotti was arguably BC’s best player in the half, as he delivered five quality punts.

Northern Illinois took a 7-0 edge into halftime, then extended the lead to 14-0 on a 2-yard rush from Brown on the opening drive of the third.

The Eagles continued to mix and match between Morehead and Castellanos. BC got the break it needed when Neto Okpala pressured Lombardi, Lombardi lost the ball, and Khris Banks recovered the fumble at the Huskies’ 25 with 6:53 left in the third.

The Eagles took advantage, as Castellanos delivered an 11-yard dart to a wide-open Lewis Bond in the middle of the end zone. Liam Connor drilled the extra point, and BC sliced the deficit in half, to 14-7, with 4:58 left in the third.

Advertisement

Momentum was on BC’s side, but Castellanos badly underthrew Jaden Williams and JaVaughn Byrd swooped in for the interception. Northern Illinois took a 14-7 edge into the fourth quarter and pushed the margin to 21-7 on a 1-yard plunge from Brock Lampe with 9:24 remaining.

Castellanos kept the Eagles afloat, circling the field like a Zamboni on fourth and 5 and finding Bond for a first down. Two-plus minutes later, he swerved into the end zone for a 2-yard score to trim the margin to 21-14 with 5:59 remaining.

The Eagles got the ball back with 3:23 left, and Castellanos found Williams for a 30-yard TD to tie it. Connor drilled a 39-yard field goal in OT, but the Eagles couldn’t get one final stop.

Trevor Hass can be reached at trevor.hass@globe.com.