Ceddanne Rafaela largely watching from the bench despite Red Sox being big fans of the prospect

He entered Friday night’s game against the Royals as a pinch hitter in the seventh inning, and was 1 for 2 in a 13-2 loss. The question was put to manager Alex Cora before Saturday night’s game: Why not play Rafaela more?

That’s an unusual strategy for a 22-year-old considered one of the organization’s top prospects. Typically such players are promoted to play, not watch. But Rafaela has only been in the lineup once and come off the bench twice. He is 3 for 7 with a double, one RBI, and one run scored.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Ceddanne Rafaela has been a major leaguer for five games. The center fielder and shortstop has started one of them.

“He’s going to play,” Cora said. “We’ll find ways to play him. He’s here. He’s a good athlete. He’s a good righthanded hitter. He can play short, too. I think that’s a plus.

“Whenever we don’t play Trevor [Story], he’s going to get at-bats there, and in the outfield when we bring him late in the game to play defense. He’s a good player. We’re very comfortable with him here.”

Is Rafaela with the Sox out of need or because this is the best thing for his development?

“Roster-wise, it makes sense to have him. A versatile guy who can hit and run and play good defense is always welcome,” Cora said.

Through Friday, Story had hit .184 in 19 games since coming off the injured list, but signed through 2027, the Red Sox want to give him every opportunity to get going after missing the first four months of the season recovering from elbow surgery.

Adam Duvall, the regular center fielder, is a free agent after this season but has carried the team offensively the last two weeks.

Masataka Yoshida has hit .252 with a .659 OPS since the All-Star break and has been one of the worst defensive left fielders in the game based on the metrics. But with Justin Turner the regular designated hitter, Yoshida has remained in left field.

Duvall, Story, Turner, and Yoshida were all in the lineup on Saturday.

Kelly’s comeback trail

Zack Kelly started his injury rehabilitation assignment by pitching a scoreless inning for Single A Greenville against Brooklyn on Friday night. The righthander struck out two, walked one, and threw 11 of 17 pitches for strikes.

“Stuff-wise he was actually really good,” Cora said. “The hump on the fastball, the extension, the velocity. We like what he did.”

Cora didn’t know what the next step would be for Kelly, but the plan is to have him back on the major league roster before the end of the season.

Kelly suffered what appeared to be a season-ending elbow injury on April 12 at Tampa Bay, but what was feared to be a ligament tear proved to be a displaced ulnar nerve, which required surgery.

Kelly has a 3.68 ERA in 19 games for the Sox since making his debut late last season.

Kluber not done?

Corey Kluber is traveling with the team and working toward a return this season. The 37-year-old righthander has been on the injured list since June 21 with shoulder inflammation.

Kluber is 3-6 with a 7.04 ERA in 15 games. He was the Opening Day starter after being signed to a one-year, $10 million deal. Kluber had a 6.26 ERA in nine starts before being demoted to the bullpen.

A two-game minor league rehab assignment in July went poorly, but Kluber is hoping to pitch again. He threw in the bullpen on Saturday and had a few minutes of fielding practice on the mound.

There would seem to be little chance Kluber returns to the Red Sox next season. He has been with five teams the last five years, going 20-22 with a 4.80 ERA.

Big name matchup

Chris Sale is scheduled to start the series finale on Sunday afternoon on an extra day of rest. Sale has allowed 11 earned runs on 16 hits over 18⅔ innings since returning from the injured list on Aug. 11. Sale will oppose Zack Greinke, who is 1-13 with a 5.28 ERA. Greinke has given up 17 earned runs on 24 hits over 9⅓ innings in his last three starts against the Sox going back to 2016. Story (14 of 50, five home runs) and Turner (13 of 36, seven extra-base hits) have hit Greinke hard over the years . . . Lefthander Brennan Bernardino was back with the team after being cleared of Covid symptoms. He is expected to be activated from the injured list on Saturday . . . The Royals inducted former manager Ned Yost into their team Hall of Fame before the game. Yost won a franchise record 746 regular-season games from 2010–19. The Royals were World Series champions in 2015 after losing in seven games against the Giants in ‘14. A large group of players from those teams was on hand for the ceremony.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him @PeteAbe.